Software-Defined Vehicles Are Transforming the Automotive Test Equipment Market

The global automotive test equipment market is undergoing steady expansion as automakers respond to vehicle electrification, rising software complexity, connected-car technologies, and increasingly stringent quality and safety requirements. The market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion in 2026, before expanding to USD 4.5 billion by 2033, representing a 5.5% CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2025, accounting for 42.2% of revenue. The region benefits from large automotive manufacturing bases, expanding electric vehicle production, growing investments in automotive electronics, and increasing testing requirements across OEM and supplier operations.

What Is Driving Demand for Automotive Testing?

Electrification Is Reshaping Testing Requirements

The rapid adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is creating new testing requirements across batteries, electric powertrains, charging systems, thermal management, and high-voltage components. Automakers increasingly rely on battery testers, powertrain dynamometers, battery cyclers, and high-voltage validation systems to evaluate performance, durability, safety, and efficiency.

The broader transition away from internal combustion engines is also encouraging manufacturers to expand testing capabilities as electric vehicles introduce different operating conditions and component architectures.

Software-Defined Vehicles Increase Validation Complexity

Vehicles are becoming increasingly software-centric. Infotainment, telematics, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, over-the-air (OTA) updates, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and connected services are adding layers of electronic and software functionality.

The emergence of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) requires continuous validation of electronic control units (ECUs), embedded software, communication networks, functional safety, and cybersecurity. As a result, OEMs and suppliers are investing in Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL), simulation platforms, automated validation systems, and cybersecurity testing technologies.

Regulations and Safety Standards Raise Testing Needs

Stricter global regulations covering vehicle safety, emissions, cybersecurity, and performance are compelling manufacturers to strengthen their testing infrastructure. Compliance requirements are particularly important as automakers introduce new powertrain technologies and increasingly automated driving functions.

The shift toward electrification is further accelerating this trend. Governments are pursuing carbon-reduction targets and policies that encourage EV adoption, prompting automakers to shorten development cycles while maintaining rigorous validation standards.

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Where Is the Market Expanding Fastest?

Asia Pacific remains the leading regional market, supported by major automotive production centers, expanding EV manufacturing, and continued investments in automotive technology. China held a dominant position within the regional market in 2025, reflecting its large vehicle production base and strong electric mobility ecosystem.

India is also emerging as an important growth market. The Indian automotive test equipment market is valued at more than USD 160 million and is expanding at approximately 6% CAGR, supported by increasing EV adoption, vehicle production, technology upgrades, and tighter compliance requirements.

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Product and Vehicle Segmentation

The market is characterized by strong demand for both conventional and advanced testing technologies.

Chassis dynamometers accounted for the largest product share, representing 37.8% of the global market in 2025 .

accounted for the largest product share, representing . Passenger vehicles represented the largest vehicle segment, with a 61.0% market share in 2025 .

represented the largest vehicle segment, with a . Handheld scan tools dominated the application-tools segment in 2025.

dominated the application-tools segment in 2025. EV battery testing systems, advanced diagnostic equipment, and mobile testing technologies are among the areas experiencing strong growth as vehicle architectures become more complex.

Higher model proliferation and shorter vehicle development cycles are also increasing the volume and breadth of testing. Manufacturers require broader validation coverage across powertrains, chassis systems, body electronics, ADAS, durability, functional performance, and end-of-line testing.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive test equipment industry includes established technology and engineering companies that provide diagnostic, simulation, measurement, automation, and validation solutions. Prominent participants include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens

Delphi Technologies (PHINIA Inc.)

Continental AG

Honeywell International Inc.

HORIBA

These companies are contributing to the evolution of automotive testing through advanced diagnostics, automated validation, simulation, measurement technologies, and solutions designed for electrified and software-defined vehicles.

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