Preclinical Imaging Market: Why Drug Developers Are Outsourcing More of Their Imaging Needs

A researcher tracking how immune cells behave inside a tumor used to have one option: euthanize the animal and section the tissue. Today, that same researcher can watch it happen in real time, in a living mouse, using a PET scanner scaled down to laboratory size. That shift — from destructive, single-timepoint biology to non-invasive, longitudinal biology — is the entire reason the preclinical imaging market exists in its current form, and it’s worth understanding through that lens before diving into the numbers.

The Market, By the Numbers

The global preclinical imaging market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 1.1 billion in 2026 and USD 1.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. North America dominates with 46.4% share. The modality segment (the imaging hardware itself — MRI, CT, PET, SPECT, ultrasound, optical) holds 63.9% of revenue, while pharma and biotech companies represent the largest end-use category.

A Real Example of Why This Technology Matters

In April 2025, a study published in Nature Communications used PET imaging to track how a specific type of dendritic cell vaccine altered immune memory formation inside tumors in preclinical cancer models. Researchers weren’t just confirming whether the treatment worked after the fact — they were watching tissue-resident memory T cells infiltrate and activate in real time, correlating that activity directly with tumor control and relapse prevention. This is the practical value proposition of the entire market in miniature: preclinical imaging doesn’t just support drug discovery, it changes what kind of question a researcher can even ask, moving from “did the drug work” to “how, exactly, and when, did the drug work.”

The Segment Nobody Talks About Enough: Services

Modality (the hardware) leads today, but the services segment — image acquisition, postprocessing, and AI-based analytics — is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the entire market. The reason is structural: buying a PET/CT system is a capital decision that happens once every several years, but interpreting the flood of imaging data that system produces is a recurring, scaling problem. Platforms like VivoQuant for multimodal data interpretation, and AI-powered analytics that automate tissue segmentation, are becoming as commercially important as the scanners themselves. Any competitive analysis of this market that stops at “who sells the most imaging systems” is missing where the more durable, recurring revenue is actually forming.

Why Alzheimer’s Research Is Quietly One of the Biggest Demand Drivers

Roughly 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and older were living with Alzheimer’s in 2025, with 74% of them aged 75 or above. That statistic matters here because neurodegenerative disease research depends almost entirely on small-animal PET, SPECT, and MR imaging to track protein aggregation, neuroinflammation, and synaptic activity in murine models — there is essentially no substitute non-invasive method available. As the global population ages and the burden of dementia grows with no curative therapy yet approved, CNS-focused drug discovery programs are becoming one of the most reliable, recession-resistant sources of preclinical imaging demand, arguably more stable than oncology imaging demand, which is more directly tied to biotech funding cycles.

Download a free sample report or claim your copy of this full market intelligence report

The M&A Pattern Worth Watching

Bruker’s February 2024 acquisition of Spectral Instruments Imaging — a leader in preclinical in-vivo optical imaging — wasn’t an isolated deal. It reflects a consolidation pattern where companies with strong modality breadth (MRI, CT, PET) are acquiring specialists in complementary modalities (optical, photoacoustic) rather than trying to build every capability internally. Rigaku’s earlier acquisition of MILabs followed the same logic. For smaller, single-modality imaging companies, this pattern suggests the most likely long-term outcome is acquisition by a multimodal platform player rather than independent scale-up — worth factoring into any competitive or investment analysis of niche imaging technology vendors.

Looking for more in-depth data focusing on specific segments or regions? Get this report customized with inclusion of custom data sets to suit your exact business needs

The Regulatory Tension Shaping Product Design

Animal welfare regulation is simultaneously the market’s biggest constraint and one of its biggest growth drivers, which sounds contradictory until you see the mechanism. Stricter animal testing rules are pushing researchers toward alternative methods — in-vitro testing, computational models — which should, in theory, shrink demand for animal imaging. But because those same regulations also demand that any animal studies which do occur be as non-invasive and information-dense as possible (to justify continued animal use on ethical and scientific grounds), demand is shifting toward the most advanced non-invasive imaging modalities rather than disappearing. In practice, this means the market isn’t shrinking under regulatory pressure — it’s upgrading. Facilities like APIC (Advanced Preclinical Imaging Center) achieving perfect USDA compliance inspection scores are becoming the model that funding bodies and journals increasingly expect from any credible preclinical research.

What the Next Few Years Likely Look Like

Expect continued consolidation among modality manufacturers, continued fast growth in AI-driven image analytics services, and continued outsized demand from CNS and oncology drug discovery programs specifically. Contract research organizations are projected to grow fastest among end-use categories, as pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly outsource preclinical imaging entirely rather than building in-house capability — a trend that mirrors the broader CRO outsourcing wave already well underway across the rest of drug development.

At a Glance

Market size 2025: USD 1.0 billion. 2026 estimate: USD 1.1 billion. 2033 forecast: USD 1.6 billion. CAGR: 5.6%. North America: 46.4% share. Modality segment: 63.9% of revenue. Leading end use: pharma and biotech companies. Key players: Bruker, Revvity, FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Siemens Healthineers, Mediso.

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives