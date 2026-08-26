Patient-Controlled Data Is Reshaping the Personal Health Record Market

The global personal health record software market is entering a period of sustained expansion as patients increasingly expect convenient, secure, and real-time access to their medical information. The market was valued at USD 47.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 105.3 million by 2033, expanding at a 10.6% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. In 2026, the market is estimated to reach USD 51.9 million.

North America remained the leading regional market, accounting for 45.3% of global revenue in 2025. Market growth is being supported by rising patient demand for personal health data access, widespread adoption of mobile health applications and wearable devices, accelerating healthcare digitalization, and the continued expansion of telehealth, remote monitoring, and virtual care ecosystems.

What Is Driving Adoption of Personal Health Record Software?

A major shift in healthcare is underway as patients move from being passive recipients of medical care toward becoming active participants in managing their health information. Personal health record platforms allow users to organize and access information such as diagnoses, medications, laboratory results, treatment histories, and clinical summaries through digital interfaces.

The increasing use of smartphones has strengthened this transition. Cloud-based platforms and mobile applications enable patients to access their health information across devices while supporting real-time connectivity with healthcare providers and remote monitoring systems.

Wearable technology is adding another layer of functionality. Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other connected devices generate continuous streams of patient-generated health data. Personal health record software can consolidate these data points with clinical information, creating a more comprehensive view of an individual’s health.

Artificial intelligence is also emerging as an important differentiator. Generative AI capabilities can assist with tasks such as summarizing laboratory results, organizing health information, and supporting clinical workflows. As vendors integrate AI into personal health platforms, intelligent data interpretation is expected to become increasingly important to product competitiveness.

Download a free sample report or claim your copy of this full market intelligence report

Consumer Expectations Are Reshaping Digital Health

Patient expectations around healthcare data access have changed substantially over the past decade. According to the ASTP Data Brief published in July 2025, 65% of individuals accessed their online medical records in 2024, compared with just 25% in 2014.

This increase reflects a broader transformation in how consumers interact with healthcare systems. Patients increasingly expect immediate visibility into laboratory results, diagnoses, medications, treatment information, and visit summaries, much like they expect real-time access from other digital services.

The growing availability of provider portals, increasing smartphone penetration, and greater awareness of personal health management are reinforcing this behavior. Consequently, patient control and access to health data have become central demand drivers for personal health record software.

Looking for more in-depth data focusing on specific segments or regions? Get this report customized with inclusion of custom data sets to suit your exact business needs.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The market demonstrates strong adoption across software, architecture, deployment, functionality, and end-use categories.

Component: Software and mobile apps represented the largest segment, with a 60.9% market share in 2025 .

Software and mobile apps represented the largest segment, with a . Architecture: Integrated personal health records accounted for the largest share at 42.1% in 2025 .

Integrated personal health records accounted for the largest share at . Deployment: Cloud-based solutions represented the leading deployment segment in 2025.

Cloud-based solutions represented the leading deployment segment in 2025. Functionality: Lab results and diagnostic data access held the largest share.

Lab results and diagnostic data access held the largest share. End use: Patients represented the leading end-use segment.

Cloud deployment remains particularly important because it supports scalability, remote access, interoperability, and integration with connected healthcare technologies.

Regional Outlook and Future Opportunities

North America held the largest share of the personal health record software market, accounting for 45.3% of revenue in 2025, with the U.S. representing the largest country-level market. Strong digital health infrastructure, established electronic health record ecosystems, high patient portal adoption, and technology integration are supporting regional leadership.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2026 to 2033. Expanding government-led digital health initiatives, increasing healthcare technology investments, rising smartphone penetration, and broader adoption of virtual healthcare services are creating significant opportunities across the region.

The competitive landscape includes companies such as Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle Health (Cerner), Apple Inc. through Apple Health Records, athenahealth, and eClinicalWorks. Other notable participants include Healthbook LLC, OneRecord, Seqster, xCures, and Health Wealth Safe Inc. OneRecord was acquired by MRO in 2023.

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives

Explore our dedicated business services:

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.