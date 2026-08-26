Food Packaging Market Growth Through Online Grocery

Food packaging is no longer limited to protecting products on store shelves. The growth of food delivery, online grocery shopping, meal kits, ready-to-eat meals, and convenience foods is changing what packaging needs to deliver: protection, shelf life, portability, temperature control, sustainability, and consumer convenience.

The global Food Packaging Market was worth USD 421.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 599.0 billion by 2033, growing at a 4.3% CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

The Market in Numbers

2025: USD 421.6 billion

USD 421.6 billion 2033: USD 599.0 billion

USD 599.0 billion CAGR: 4.3%

4.3% Asia Pacific share in 2025: 40.0%

40.0% Flexible packaging: More than 44.0% share

More than 44.0% share Plastic: More than 39.0% share

More than 39.0% share Bakery & confectionery: More than 27.0% share

More than 27.0% share Frozen food: More than 29.0% share

More than 29.0% share Bottles: More than 24.0% share

Sustainability Becomes a Core Packaging Requirement

Environmental concerns are increasingly influencing food packaging development. Consumers and regulations are encouraging manufacturers to reduce plastic usage and introduce recyclable, biodegradable, and plant-based alternatives.

Download a free sample report or claim your copy of this full market intelligence report

Materials such as PLA and mushroom-based packaging demonstrate this shift, while recycled paperboard is also gaining attention. In November 2024, Greif introduced Coated Recycled Paperboard designed specifically for food applications, supporting recycled and recyclable packaging solutions.

At the same time, packaging manufacturers are working on designs that balance sustainability with food safety, preservation, and functionality.

Flexible Packaging Leads the Format Shift

Flexible packaging accounted for more than 44.0% of the market in 2025. Its lightweight structure, adaptability, space efficiency, and convenience make it suitable for a broad range of food products.

The segment is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

Plastic remained the leading material, accounting for more than 39.0% of the market in 2025. Its strength, flexibility, lightweight nature, and barrier properties support its use across liquid and solid food products.

However, paper and paper-based materials are expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR, supported by recyclability and environmental appeal.

Where Is Food Packaging Demand Concentrated?

The bakery & confectionery segment accounted for more than 27.0% of the market in 2025. Growing demand for breads, pastries, cakes, chocolates, and candies is supported by urban lifestyles and increasing consumption of ready-to-eat products.

Frozen food held more than 29.0% of the food type market. Vacuum sealing and modified atmosphere packaging are helping preserve frozen foods while supporting consumer demand for convenient meal solutions.

Among packaging types, bottles led with more than 24.0% in 2025, supported by dairy-based beverages, hydration trends, and demand for convenient formats.

Asia Pacific Remains the Largest Regional Market

Asia Pacific held 40.0% of global revenue in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

Large populations, urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and changing lifestyles across China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are increasing demand for convenient packaged foods.

Looking for more in-depth data focusing on specific segments or regions? Get this report customized with inclusion of custom data sets to suit your exact business needs.

India

India’s food packaging industry is benefiting from rapid e-commerce and food delivery expansion. Platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato have increased demand for leak-proof, sustainable, and temperature-resistant packaging. Manufacturers are also developing specialized formats for fresh produce and traditional snacks.

Europe

Europe’s market is strongly influenced by sustainability regulations and the European Green Deal and Circular Economy Action Plan. Paper-based and recyclable solutions are gaining importance as manufacturers respond to regulatory and consumer requirements.

North America

Convenience foods, single-serve products, meal kits, and food delivery are major demand drivers. The U.S. market is also seeing greater adoption of tamper-evident and temperature-controlled packaging.

Technology Is Improving Food Protection

Food safety and shelf-life requirements are encouraging adoption of Modified Atmosphere Packaging, active packaging, and smart packaging. These technologies help preserve freshness while providing indicators related to temperature, freshness, and tampering.

The competitive landscape is also evolving around sustainable materials, barrier technologies, lightweight designs, automation, and specialized packaging formats.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.