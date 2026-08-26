Data Center Cooling Market: Why Telecom Leads Today While Retail Could Become the Next Growth Engine

The global data center cooling market is on the steepest growth curve of any sector covered in this series: valued at USD 26.3 billion in 2025, it’s projected to hit USD 31.4 billion in 2026 and an extraordinary USD 128.3 billion by 2033 — a 22.3% CAGR. That near-5x growth in under a decade isn’t hype; it’s a direct mechanical consequence of one thing: AI workloads generate more heat per square foot than any computing paradigm before them. Here are the seven shifts driving that number, ranked by how much they’ll matter to anyone buying, building, or investing in this space over the next three years.

Rack Density Has Broken the Assumptions Air Cooling Was Built On

Traditional data centers were designed around 2–6 kW per rack. AI training and inference workloads are now routinely pushing 10–15 kW, with hyperscale and HPC environments exceeding 20–50 kW per rack. Air-based cooling doesn’t fail gracefully at these densities — it simply becomes thermodynamically inadequate, which is why liquid cooling isn’t a premium upgrade anymore; it’s becoming table stakes for any facility hosting serious AI compute.

Liquid and Immersion Cooling Are Moving From Pilot to Procurement Line Item

Direct-to-chip cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, and full immersion systems are shifting from “emerging technology” to standard RFP requirements at hyperscale and colocation providers. Vertiv’s December 2025 acquisition of PurgeRite — a company specializing in mechanical purging and filtration for liquid cooling systems — is a telling signal: the majors are now investing in the unglamorous plumbing infrastructure around liquid cooling, which typically happens only once a technology has moved past the early-adopter phase into mainstream deployment planning.

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The Solution Segment (74.4% of Revenue) Is Being Bought as Integrated Systems, Not Components

Operators are no longer procuring chillers, air handlers, and containment separately. Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Pod Data Center — a prefabricated module combining high-power busway, liquid cooling, and high-density racks — exemplifies where vendor strategy has moved: toward turnkey thermal management sold as a single deployable unit. This matters for buyers because sourcing strategy has to shift from “cooling vendor plus rack vendor plus integrator” toward evaluating a smaller number of full-stack thermal management partners.

Telecom Is the Dominant Application Today, But Retail Is the One to Watch

Telecom holds the largest application share (nearly 29%), driven by 5G and edge computing infrastructure buildout. But retail is forecast to grow fastest, propelled by e-commerce platforms needing real-time analytics and transaction processing at a scale that increasingly resembles hyperscale infrastructure rather than traditional enterprise IT. This is a genuinely underappreciated crossover: retail data infrastructure is starting to look, thermally, like telecom infrastructure did five years ago.

Sustainability Regulation Is Now a Design Constraint, Not a Marketing Line

The EU’s F-Gas Regulation, aiming to eliminate high-impact climate gases from cooling systems by 2050, is forcing a redesign of refrigerant chemistry across the industry — not just in Europe, since global vendors design once and deploy everywhere. Meanwhile, projects like the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s geothermal underground thermal energy storage initiative point toward a future where cooling isn’t just about removing heat efficiently, but about storing and reusing it. Given that cooling alone can consume up to 40% of a data center’s total energy output, any technology that meaningfully cuts that number — as ABB and OctaiPipe’s AI-optimized cooling partnership claims to do, by up to 30% — has outsized economic and regulatory relevance.

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Non-Raised Floor Designs Are Winning Today, But Raised Floor Is Quietly Rebuilding Share

Non-raised floor cooling currently dominates, largely because it integrates more easily with modern monitoring and surveillance systems. But raised floor cooling is forecast to grow faster — a reversal that traces back to containment strategy. Hot-aisle and cold-aisle containment, both built on raised-floor architecture, deliver measurable energy savings that are becoming harder to ignore as electricity costs and ESG scrutiny both rise. Expect legacy raised-floor facilities undergoing retrofits to lean into containment rather than ripping out infrastructure entirely — a cost-driven, not performance-driven, decision.

IoT Growth Is the Quiet Fuel Behind All of the Above

Connected IoT devices reached roughly 18.5 billion in 2024 and are projected to hit 21.1 billion by the end of 2025. Every one of those devices generates data that eventually lands in a data center — and increasingly, that data gets processed through AI models rather than simple storage and retrieval. This steady, compounding growth in raw data volume is the unglamorous but consistent tailwind underneath the more dramatic AI-driven demand spikes, and it’s why even a slowdown in generative AI investment wouldn’t meaningfully reverse this market’s trajectory.

The Numbers, Consolidated

Market size 2025: USD 26.3 billion. 2026 estimate: USD 31.4 billion. 2033 forecast: USD 128.3 billion. CAGR: 22.3%. Asia Pacific leads with 36.9% share; the U.S. market alone is growing at 16.7% CAGR. Solution-based cooling holds 74.4% of revenue; room-based structures hold 47.0%.

What This Means Going Forward

Anyone evaluating this market — as a buyer, investor, or vendor — should treat “data center cooling” as two distinct markets wearing one label: legacy air-cooled infrastructure serving conventional enterprise IT, growing modestly, and AI-optimized liquid/hybrid cooling infrastructure, growing at a rate that will make it the larger of the two segments well before 2033. Capital, R&D, and partnership decisions should be weighted accordingly.