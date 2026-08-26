Empowering Nashik’s Next-Gen Founders: Shreekant Patil Mentors Student Innovators at K. K. Wagh Institute, Eureka 2026 Pitching Event

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2026-08-26 — /EPR Network/ —Renowned Startup India Mentor and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC — Skill India) master trainer, CEng. Shreekant Patil, recently served as a distinguished jury member and mentor at E-Cell, IIT Bombay’s Eureka 2026, the flagship student pitching event organized by Team Tattva (the Entrepreneurship Cell) at K. K. Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research (KKWIEER), Nashik. During the event, CEng. Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Dr. Keshav Nandurkar, Director of KKWIEER, for his continued dedication to mentoring young minds.

The high-energy event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 36 teams, presenting diverse raw ideas and fully implemented products.

Rigorous Evaluation and Key Insights

Evaluations were conducted using a comprehensive Jury Evaluation Framework focusing on:

Novelty, Clarity & Innovation

Practicality & Market Viability

Business Model

Team Resilience

While most teams presented exceptional ideas, Mr. Patil observed that several participants were initially unaware of structured pitching frameworks. To bridge this gap, he strongly suggested that colleges proactively guide students on how to pitch effectively in hackathons, strictly manage timeframes to complete pitches within allocated limits, and prioritize both novelty and solid business models.

Extending his support beyond the event, CEng. Shreekant Patil invited colleges across the region to reach out to him for dedicated mentorship and guidance on nurturing pitch-ready student startups.

Strengthening the Startup Ecosystem

Committed to transforming the regional and national startup landscape, CEng. Shreekant Patil has spent years empowering founders in Nashik and wider regions. His key impact areas feature:

Creating Pre-Incubation & Skill Centers: Establishing dedicated infrastructure within campuses to foster early-stage ideation and execution.

Establishing dedicated infrastructure within campuses to foster early-stage ideation and execution. Skill India & NSDC Master Trainer: Empowering students directly on campuses to enhance real-world skill sets.

Empowering students directly on campuses to enhance real-world skill sets. Broad Mentorship Impact: Shaping entrepreneurial talent at regional, national, and international levels, including serving as a mentor at Eureka, IIT Bombay, for the past three consecutive years.

Through initiatives like E-Cell, IIT Bombay’s NEC, Eureka 2026, CEng. Shreekant Patil continues to transform college campuses into hubs of ambitious, market-ready entrepreneurs.

#Eureka2026 #KKWIEER #ShreekantPatil #Jury #Evaluator #IITBombay #NEC2026 #StartupMentor #StartupIndia #Nashik #StartupEcosystem #Builder #Founder #Advisor #Mentorship #Speaker #ChiefGuest