Yucca Extract Material Market Growth Trends, Development Strategies and Forecasts, 2013 – 2028

Global yucca extract material market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to growing health concerns. Yucca is the commonly seen garden plant with pointy leaves. It contains high medicinal value and offers various health benefits to the immune system and the overall health. Yucca contains chemicals that help control high cholesterol and high blood pressure. It also reduces arthritis symptoms like swelling, pain, and stiffness. Besides the medicinal uses, yucca extract material is also widely used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Yucca extract material market is driven by growing awareness of health benefits offered by yucca extract, high demand from pharmaceutical industry, increase in geriatric population, improving GDP, rise in spending power of consumers, speedy urbanization and changing eating habits and lifestyle of consumers on the global scale. Furthermore, market players are continuously focusing on research and development in yucca extract for more improvements and rise in applications of the product.

Today, yucca extract is increasingly used in the making of non-alcoholic carbonated frozen drinks, foamy cocktail mixes, beer, slush products, juice & wine coolers, and root beer. Nonetheless, high demand for yucca extract from various industries is an opportunity for the market growth.

The leading players in yucca extract material market include Plamed, Naturex Group, Ultra Bio-Logics Inc., Baja Yucca Company, Desert King International, Nova Microbials, Garuda International, Inc., Ingredients by Nature LLC, Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., and American Extracts.

Yucca extract material market is categorized based on type, application, sales channel, and geography. Based on the type, market is divided into industry grade, pharmaceutical grade, food grade, and others.

In terms of application, yucca extract material market is divided into personal care, pharmaceutical, industrial, functional food, dietary supplements, and others. Dietary supplements segment is predicted to hold larger share of the market due to anti-inflammatory and high-antioxidant properties. Yucca extract contains high content of saponin, which is used as forming agent in most personal care products. Furthermore, yucca extract is also used in the treatment of health issues like cancer, diabetes, and cognitive diseases.

Based on sales channel, market is divided into distribution channel and direct channel. In comparison to distribution channel, direct channel (online sales) is expected to lead the market due to increasing internet penetration and availability of yucca extracts in different forms.

Geographically, yucca extract material market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to strong demand from United States. Europe is also expected to lead the market in future. Furthermore, Asia Pacific also accounts for considerable share of the market due to rise in demand from developing economies like India and China. Though developed economies possess high growth potential, they witness a limited consumption due to low awareness of the health benefits of the material and price sensitivity of customers.

