When Suffering From Endometriosis, The Natural Therapy Fuyan Pill Is A Useful Medicine For Pregnancy Plan Of Female Patients

Los Angeles, California, U.S.A., 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ — Reuters recently reported that British lawmakers called for urgent government action to support 1.5 million females with endometriosis — a debilitating condition that leads to absenteeism from school and work and can cause infertility. Female health experts said the lack of funding for research into the crippling illness — which affects one in ten females worldwide — showed how female health issues were often marginalized.

Female health issues should be paid attention to, while endometriosis is very harmful to the body health in females, which can cause persistent dysmenorrhea, menstrual disorders, urinary pain, low back pain, pelvic bleeding and other problems. If things go on like this, endometriosis will affect their learning efficiency, working performance, social life, relationships and mental health. In addition, they may have to face the problem of infertility.

In general, due to the ectopic endometrium attached to the abdominal cavity or ovarian surface, it can cause periodic shedding, congestion, edema, thus leading to the formation of chocolate cysts on the ovarian surface. The abnormal tissues can affect ovulation and then lead to infertility. Furthermore, the ectopic endometrium in the abdominal cavity will cause the viscera to stick together, causing the fallopian tubes to be blocked. In this case, the sperm and the egg cannot be combined into a fertilized egg in the fallopian tube, resulting in female infertility.

If a female friend has endometriosis and suffers from long-term infertility, doctors generally recommend her to receive a surgery to excise the diseased tissues. However, in some cases, due to the serious adhesions of the lesions, doctors are often unable to make a complete elimination, thus leading to a high recurrence rate of endometriosis.

On the flip side, doctors may adopt the therapeutic surgery, which involves the complete removal of both ovaries and the uterus. Actually, it’s relatively cruel to young and childless females, which not only directly deprives them of the reproductive rights, but also potentially triggers postmenopausal syndrome. Surgery can also induce secondary infections, leading to other inflammations such as pelvic inflammatory disease.

Obviously, surgery is a double-edged sword, which surely has some positive effects, but is not the best option, especially for females who want to raise children. A sound body is essential for a successful pregnancy. If you have to suffer from extra pain and risks due to the treatment method, it’s actually not worth trying. As a result, more and more patients with endometriosis are looking for safer solutions, and the natural therapy Fuyan Pill is a useful medicine for them.

The herbal medicine Fuyan Pill is developed by Wuhan Dr.Lee’s TCM Clinic, which has been granted the national patent in China. It can eliminate inflammations, kill various bacteria and viruses, clear away heat, remove blood stasis, relieve pain and so on. It’s made from more than 50 selected herbal ingredients, including radix bupleuri, poria, scutellaria baicalensis, gardenia, Chinese yam, talc, angelica sinensis, peach seed, safflower, licorice, etc.

The Fuyan Pill can effectively relieve the pain and discomfort caused by endometriosis, unblock the fallopian tubes, solve the adhesion issues, and provide a sound physiological environment for fertilization. In terms of traditional Chinese medicine, the cause of endometriosis is qi stagnation and blood stasis, and Fuyan Pill features the ability to promote blood circulation, remove blood stasis, eliminate inflammation and abnormal tissues. It can also regulate the menstruation and hormones, enhance the body immunity, and improve the female self-healing capacity.

As a natural therapy, Fuyan Pill has a strict formula and ratio in terms of the composition. Based on Dr. Lee’s more than 30 years of clinical experience, Fuyan Pill has been proved as an effective and safe oral product, which won’t lead to toxic side effects or unnecessary physiological pain and discomfort. For females who aspire to be a mother, Fuyan Pill can help them overcome endometriosis and get pregnant naturally.

We once cured a patient with endometriosis. Emily, a 28-year-old married female in America, was diagnosed with endometriosis and blocked fallopian tubes in 2017. After several attempts at treatment methods, including laparoscopic surgery and hormone therapy, her problems remained unresolved. Introduced by a friend last year, she contacted us and expressed her strong desire for childbirth through email, so we suggested her taking the Fuyan Pill.

After a month of treatment, Emily said that those painful symptoms had been improved so much that she didn’t hesitate to continue taking the pill for several months. Her illness has improved greatly and she is happy to tell us that she got pregnant two months ago. Now, she is actively preparing for the arrival of her baby.

As a natural plant medicine product, Fuyan Pill has a broad-spectrum bactericidal action with no side effects, which can not only treat endometriosis but also react well on pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, salpingitis, chlamydia infection, pelvic abscess, and other related problems. As a result, it can help females solve infertility caused by these gynecological diseases. We hope that females pay more attention to their body health. If you suffer from some problems mentioned above, Fuyan Pill is worth trying.

About Dr. Lee Xiaoping:

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 40 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Fuyan Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people who suffered from endometriosis as well as its complications.

