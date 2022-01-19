SkyRFID Move to USA Complete for 2022

SkyRFID Inc. announces new USA incorporated firm, SkyRFID, LLC

Lansdowne, Virginia, United States, 2022-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — SkyRFID Inc. recently completed the transfer of assets and management from Canada to the U.S.A. advancing the support of U.S. customers, including the U.S. government. Long-time technology and equity partners, Geoff Dewhurst and Tim Shinbara, received approval from their respective Boards to continue the 30+ years of SkyRFID development, fulfillment, and operations from within the U.S. in early 2020 and founded SkyRFID, LLC in Lansdowne, Virginia in November of 2020. For SkyRFID, Inc., 2021 was a winddown and dissolution period. The two partners will continue to operate SkyRFID, LLC with Mr. Shinbara being named CEO and President and Mr. Dewhurst retaining Chief Architect duties and responsibilities.

Having merged the talent and resources from Mr. Shinbara’s ventures and experience into SkyRFID, LLC the firm will now be headquartered and operated from Lansdowne, Virginia, U.S.A. The Canadian dissolution transferred all assets from Ontario-based SkyRFID, Inc. to the new Virginia-based SkyRFID, LLC.

All Global Sky Partner channels conveyed to SkyRFID, LLC as well as current contracts, purchase agreements/orders, and projects which will all be subject to US and Virginia laws and policies as applicable.

SkyRFID, LLC continues the decades-long operation of solving asset management challenges, covering more than 135 countries. Solution integrations will continue to include NFC, RFID, RTLS, Wi-Fi, and IoT-based communication protocols and may support further interoperability with mobile cellular protocols such as GSM, GPRS, HSPDA+, 4G-LTE, and upcoming 5G protocols.

About SkyRFID, LLC

SkyRFID, LLC, the leader in Dynamic Asset Management, has become the “go-to” resource for security and tracking for real-time management of high-value, critical assets.

Having 30+ years of continuous improvement toward providing full scope capability, SkyRFID’s differentiation is realized in our consistent and reliable quality, optimal-cost hardware components end-to-end real-time tracking and reporting solutions; all which include our global consulting team supporting multiple industry verticals.

With its established global network of engineers, consultants, resellers, and system integrators, SkyRFID has become the premier partner for developing, implementing, and managing enterprise solutions.

SkyRFID assists at any or all levels from technical design to implementation of hundreds of RFID, sensor, and IoT technology projects each year, using its Global Sky Partner channel of over 500 companies in more than 135 countries to service local implementations and support.

