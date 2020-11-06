Shrine – Book Of Heaven

KUWAIT, Kuwait, 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — After going through a personal experience when my father passed away, I felt the need for a way to express my feelings where ever I be.

I decided to invest in the development of a dedicated app to honoring and remember loved ones. The development continued for three years and produced an unprecedented app with outstanding features.

I named it Shrine. It is a free and easy to install. With Shrine you can express your feelings privately or publicly. You can send daily blessings to the deceased soul, It provides many options and features, you’ll discover yourself.

https://www.shrine-app.com

