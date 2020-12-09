Increase in Travel Booking to Kenya for the year 2021 #RestartTourism with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya to Wildlife Safari Vacations in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Best Year for wildlife viewing in Kenya begins with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya.

The tourism industry is anticipated to boom the year 2021 and 2022 with expected tourism arrivals also excepted to increase rapidly. The discovery of the new COVID 19 vaccine brings a relief to the travel industry. This Boost is a godsend because tourism is one of the six economic pillars identified by the government as central in driving the economy. Kenya aims to be one of the top 10- long- haul tourist destinations in the world. Voted as one of the best Tourism Destination in the World, preferred by many travelers.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is prepared to host tourists, delegates and all travelers through providing tour operator services in Kenya. Their website is confirmed to e-commerce and guests can easily access, read details and book online for Tour within Nairobi and Mombasa as well as Road Safaris and Air Safaris.

The famous Safari for 6 days to Destination Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru National Park and Masai Mara National Reserve with 4×4 wheel drives has gained popularity within the last minute travelers especially during this season termed as the high season. The full Package details can be found on this link .

Other safaris that can be booked through Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Include:

Four (4) Days Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara Safari

Seven (7) Photography Wildlife Safaris with Experts In 4×4 wheel Drives

Nine(9) Days Safari from Nairobi to Mombasa

Nine(9) Days Mount Kenya and Masai Mara

Three (3) Days Masai Mara Safari by Air

Seven (7) Days Serena Safaris by Air

Five (5) Days Masai Mara By Air

Two (2) Days Governors Camp Safari By Air

Three (3) Days Serena Masai Mara by Air

Seven (7) Days Singles/ Solo Travel Package by Air with Luxury Accommodation only

Three (3) Days Mara Intrepids Safari by Air

Two (2) Days Amboseli Day Trip – Stay at Amboseli Serena Lodge

Option 1: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning Tour – In Safari Minivan

Option 2: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning Tour – In 4x4wheel Drives

Option 3: 1:30pm – 6.30pm – Nairobi National Park Morning Tour Afternoon – In Safari Minivan

Option 4: 6-1pm – Nairobi National Park Tour and Giraffe Center – In 4×4 wheel Drives

Giraffe Center Tour – Various Departure Time

Lake Nakuru National Park Full Day Tour -In 4×4 wheel Drives

Lake Nakuru National Park Full Trip -In Safari Minivan

Lake Naivasha Crescent Island Tour

Amboseli National Park Tour Full Day – in Safari minivans

Cost Includes:

• Game viewing drive,

• Transport pick up and drop off from hotel / Airport

• Lunch where applicable on the package

• Entry to Giraffe center with applicable package

• Park Entry Fees in All places

• Safari Driver guide

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

