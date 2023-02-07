New Hires Underscore ChannelWorks’ Commitment to Global Expansion of IT Services Organization

Atlanta, GA, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — ChannelWorks, the premier provider for the IT channel, is pleased to announce two new notable additions to its operations and service delivery teams; Brian Danforth, Global Service Delivery Director, and Mark Allen, Head of Sales Operations EMEA.

Brian Danforth, Global Service Delivery Director, graduated from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1997, and is a Georgia Native. Serving in the customer support industry for over 26 years, he began his career as a Tier 1 support representative and worked his way up to Senior Manager of Technical Support, managing a team of 60, at a large healthcare organization. He then moved onto McKesson, where he helped the company achieve multiple support certifications.

Since 2015, he has been working within the third party maintenance industry, leading in the development and implementation of the Incident Management Department.

Since 2004, Brian has been a member of HDI – the world’s largest membership, training, and certification association for technical support professionals. He served as Vice President of Communication for the Atlanta Chapter from 2006 until 2009 and has been certified by HDI as a Helpdesk Manager, Service Strategies.

At ChannelWorks, he will focus on customer experience by improving the process and efficiencies of the service delivery team, with a specific focus on ensuring customer service level agreements and expectations are met and exceeded.

As Head of Sales Operations EMEA, Mark Allen brings nearly three decades of experience in the implementation and expansion of international hardware maintenance and professional services markets at various technology companies. Based in England, he spent more than 20 years at IBM, starting as a production line worker making hard disk drives and working his way up to managing strategic global accounts. After IBM, Mark moved into professional services and sales operations leadership roles for other UK-based technology services organizations.

At ChannelWorks, he will focus on the expansion and growth of the international third party maintenance and professional services markets within EMEA and beyond.

Michael Campbell, CEO, emphasized the importance of the two new hires in extending ChannelWorks’ global footprint, “our goal is and always has been world-class customer support. We pride ourselves on being easy to do business with, and a commitment to quality. As we continue to strengthen our services offering, Mark and Brian will be key in helping to scale these services to additional customers across the globe. I am excited to see what contributions they will bring to the team going forward.”

With over 50 years of combined experience, these new additions to the ChannelWorks’ team strengthens its global presence and highlights its continued growth and commitment to ensuring partner satisfaction at every level.

Voted an Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Top Workplaces 2022, ChannelWorks has demonstrated a track record of commitment to leadership in the IT channel market, through partner development, culture, values, and a focus on contributing to the circular economy.

About ChannelWorks

ChannelWorks provides complete IT asset lifecycle support, exclusively serving the IT channel. Delivering everything from hardware, customized maintenance support, and ITAD, ChannelWorks supports partners and their end-users by providing high-quality, alternative IT lifecycle solutions at considerable cost savings.

