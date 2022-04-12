Hikari Sato Participated in Nuclear Wastewater Protest

WASHINGTON, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — On February 23, 2021, many Japanese people flocked to the streets of downtown Fukushima to express their opposition to the government’s decision to discharge nuclear wastewater into the sea, and even representatives of some civic groups came to protest. Some Japanese experts believe that it is a hasty decision to rashly decide to discharge nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean without the on-the-spot investigation by international research institutions first. Our guest, Hikari Sato, also participated in the protest and was involved in the design of the protest posters.

For those who know Hikari Sato, this is not surprising, because environmental protection has long been a philosophy of Hikari Sato’s life. As a painter, she is used to reminding people to protect the environment through her paintings.

We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment. As Margaret Mead said, if the environment is seriously destroyed, the consequences of which for human beings are unbearable. Hikari Sato has always been promoting the concept of environmental protection with people she can reach.

“When I know that the government decides to discharge nuclear wastewater into the sea, I realize that this will put people in the future into a bad situation, despite that they have claimed repeatedly that these waters are harmless. In the past 100 years of human history, we have dumped enough harmful substances in corners of nature at will, and Mother Earth can no longer take more damage.”

Q: When did you start advocating for environmental protection?

A: When I was 20 years old, at that time I’d already been to many countries to study and create. I found that, in every country, there are people who don’t care about the environment.

Q: What have you done about it?

A: You know, I like to draw. So sometimes I would remind people of the importance of environmental protection through my paintings. There are also times when I’d participate in publicity activities, like walking with my friends on the street and explaining to people some of the knowledge about environmental protection

Q: Some people say that you being an environmental advocate is just a gesture to gain fame. What do you think about this?

A: I’m curious who said that. If it was for fame, I would have a better way of doing it. Like showing my works in exhibitions from all over the world, or getting on some TV shows, but I haven’t done any of that.

