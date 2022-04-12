Art Exhibition of Hikari Sato’s artwork in Japan

WASHINGTON, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — A few months ago, an art exhibition that features environmental protection has been launched in Shinjuku Morita Art Museum in Japan. The works on display come from dozens of artists from all over the world, among them is Japanese wandering artist Hikari Sato. She is an environmentalist, and also a painter. She used to travel around the world studying and promoting the concepts of environmental protection, in an attempt to raise people’s awareness of protecting the earth and the natural environment.

