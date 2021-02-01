Bookies Expect Record-Breaking Super Bowl LV Action

San Jose, Costa Rica, 2021-Feb-1 — /EPR Network/ — On February 7, the most wagered upon event of the year happens when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs hit the gridiron for Super Bowl LV. Annually, the NFL Championship game attracts the most betting action of any single event of the year. As per PayPerHead, the world’s leading bookie software provider, the 2021 Super Bowl should break betting records. Every year, more and more people wager on the Lombardi Trophy game. Last year, betting action on the Super Bowl totaled over $6.8 billion worldwide. In last year’s Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Kansas City’s return to this year’s game is one reason bookmaking software companies are bullish on betting action exceeding 2020’s handle. The Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes are back. So is quarterback Tom Brady, which makes it so interesting to bettors. Brady became the fourth quarterback in history to take two different teams to the Super Bowl after the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers and won the NFC.

On February 7, Brady plays in his tenth Super Bowl. The idea of the best quarterback in the NFL, Mahomes, taking on the best player in NFL history, Brady, in a game for the title has heads spinning.

“Even if you don’t have the internet or television, you know about this game. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are two of the most popular individuals, not just athletes, but people on the planet,” said Nate Johnson, product manager for PayPerHead.

The industry leader provides software that enables individual bookies to run branded sportsbooks online. With PayPerHead.com software, an individual bookmaker’s sportsbook can offer the same options that larger sportsbooks offer. Johnson said the organization added two digital platforms that should help their per head agents break individual Super Bowl betting action records. The first is Live+, an in-game wagering platform that offers game trackers and video streams.

“With Live+,” Johnson said, “players have no reason to leave our agents’ sites. They can check Super Bowl LV stats, check out video streams, and make bets while the action happens.” The other platform that has PayPerHead agents excited is what Johnson calls Premium Props. “In the past, players couldn’t bet on sports performances through the same agent platform. Now they can.”

So far, adopting agents have seen at least a 15% rise in action from Premium Props. Johnson expects Super Bowl LV to blow past that number. “The NFL has never had a Super Bowl like this before. The best current player in the league goes up against the best player of all time and all eyes will be watching and millions of dollars will be wagered. In the National Football League, quarterback is the most important position. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? It’s a historical, dream matchup. With Live+ and Premium Props, our agents are in the best position to capitalize.”

About PayPerHead:

Founded in 1997, PayPerHead is the leading choice for serious bookies and 75,000 players. The company’s Agent Payment Solution (APS) is the only platform in the PPH sportsbook industry that allows for online collections and payments. Bookies can offer their players a racebook, a digital casino, a sportsbook with over 80+ leagues, and an in-game betting platform. The option exists for bookmakers to add a Premium Casino, Premium Live Dealer, Premium Player Props, and the Live+ betting platform with game trackers and video streams. PayPerHead also has a best in industry referral program so agents can add to their profitability and prides itself on providing industry-leading, top-class customer service with over 20 years of experience.

