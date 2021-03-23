Bookies Expect the 2021 MLB Season to Drive Big Betting Action

San Jose, Costa Rica, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Like almost every sports league based in the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic affected baseball. MLB teams played a 60-game regular season in 2020, which is why American bookies are thrilled that on April 1, Major League Baseball begins a typical 162-game regular season.

In most MLB Seasons, U.S. sports bettors wager around $40 billion on baseball. 2021 should easily break the $40 billion mark due to the 162-game schedule and rising demand. Not only that, but the most popular teams in Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, are also the favorites.

The Dodgers won the 2020 World Series for the first time since 1988. Heading into the 2021 season, the defending champions are the favorites to repeat, which makes sense because Los Angeles signed Trevor Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner. If the Dodgers win back-to-back titles, they will be the first team to do so since the New York Yankees took home trophies in 1999 and 2000. The Yankees added former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.

Other teams like the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago White Sox, have attracted World Series future action. Those three teams upgraded their starting pitching rotations as well as their batting line-ups.

PayPerHead product manager Nate Johnson said the company provides platforms attractive to baseball handicappers. “Our Live+ and Premium Props platforms are perfect for baseball bettors. Live+ has game trackers and video streams. Props offer individual performance options like how many strikeouts Clayton Kershaw (the Dodgers ace pitcher) gets in a game. The best part is that agents and players can fund their accounts through the Agent Payment Solution via methods like bitcoin, credit and debit cards.”

Johnson also added many agents expect an uptick in action from their Premium Casino platforms. “Our premium platforms often add 15% or more as it is. Agents believe that players will flock to Premium Casino during baseball season because it’s got the latest 3D cinematic slot games. You have to remember, baseball is a great sport, but there’s a lot of downtimes, and players like to bet and watch baseball games live while also playing a few hands of blackjack or the slots.”

When asked if PayPerHead had anything special planned for the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball Season, Johnson said the organization does. “We almost always have a trial going, and we run multiple promotions. Right now, the trial is our March Madness special, where new agents pay $4 per head until April 4. On April 5, non-PayPerHead agents can expect a brand new $3 for 3 weeks trial celebrating the MLB’s 2021 start.”

