Top companies in the Health Information Exchange Market | Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Relayhealth, Infor, Cerner

Health information exchange (HIE) involves the electronic movement of health-related information among organizations according to nationally recognized standards. HIE aims to facilitate the access and retrieval of clinical data to provide safer, timelier, efficient, effective, equitable, patient -centered care.

Health Information Exchange Market by Set Up Type (Public, Private), Type (Pull, Push), Implementation Model (Federated, Hybrid), Application (Web Portal, Secure Messaging), Solution Type (Portal, Platform Centric), & End Users – Global Forecast to 2020

What Drives the Market?

1. Strong Government Support and Initiatives

2. Increased Measures to Improve Healthcare Quality and Care Coordination Likely to Trigger HIE Adoption

3. Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs

Federal mandates like Meaningful use, growing patient-centric approach in healthcare delivery, increasing EHR adoption rate, and need to curtail healthcare cost are some of the key factors driving the growth of market.

HIE enables collaboration between healthcare stakeholders, cuts down on administrative tasks, and eventually provides greater transparency in the field of healthcare. HIE is an ever-changing concept. Continuously changing technological and regulatory environment consistently evolves the HIE space.

The health information exchange market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into directed exchange, query-based exchange, and consumer-mediated exchange. The directed exchange segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2015. Directed exchange supports point-to-point transactions and transmits documents to physicians’ EHR; this is contributing to the large share of this segment.

