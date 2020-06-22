Top companies in the Health Information Exchange Market | Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Relayhealth, Infor, Cerner

Posted on 2020-06-22 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Health Information Exchange Market

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Health information exchange (HIE) involves the electronic movement of health-related information among organizations according to nationally recognized standards. HIE aims to facilitate the access and retrieval of clinical data to provide safer, timelier, efficient, effective, equitable, patient -centered care.
Health Information Exchange Market by Set Up Type (Public, Private), Type (Pull, Push), Implementation Model (Federated, Hybrid), Application (Web Portal, Secure Messaging), Solution Type (Portal, Platform Centric), & End Users – Global Forecast to 2020

What Drives the Market?

1.  Strong Government Support and Initiatives
2.  Increased Measures to Improve Healthcare Quality and Care Coordination Likely to Trigger HIE Adoption
3.  Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs

Federal mandates like Meaningful use, growing patient-centric approach in healthcare delivery, increasing EHR adoption rate, and need to curtail healthcare cost are some of the key factors driving the growth of market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=249987292

HIE enables collaboration between healthcare stakeholders, cuts down on administrative tasks, and eventually provides greater transparency in the field of healthcare. HIE is an ever-changing concept. Continuously changing technological and regulatory environment consistently evolves the HIE space.

The health information exchange market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into directed exchange, query-based exchange, and consumer-mediated exchange. The directed exchange segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2015. Directed exchange supports point-to-point transactions and transmits documents to physicians’ EHR; this is contributing to the large share of this segment.

The report claims to split the Regional Scope of the Health Information Exchange Market  into

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, RoAPAC, Australia and New Zealand)
  • North America (US and Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK and RoE)
  • Rest of World ( Latin America, Brazil &  Middle East)
The health information exchange market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. High growth in this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the growing initiatives for Japan’s EHR adoption and ICT fund, investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, rapidly growing Indian healthcare industry, implementation of HCIT programs in Australia & New Zealand, and One Singaporean One Health Record – one of the pioneer patient management programs in Singapore.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The health information exchange market is well established due to dominance of prominent market players such as
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Perkinelmer, Inc., Qiagen Bioinformatics, Agilent Technologies, Dnastar, Waters Corporation, Sophia Genetics, Partek, Biomax Informatics AG, Wuxi Nextcode, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Request Sample Report of health information exchange market @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=249987292

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!