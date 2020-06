Launch of Bevirgin – The World’s First e-Commerece Platfrom for Artifical Virginity

Melbourne, Australia, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — BeVirgin, the world’s first and only comprehensive online platform supporting women seeking to restore their virginity has officially unveiled its new e-commerce website, VirginityNow.com! BeVirgin brings the unique and thrilling experience of shopping products designed to mimic and restore the effect of Virginity with their proprietary REAL-BLOOD™, a realistic natural dye imitation of the hymen blood.

A safe, convenient and affordable alternative to Hymenoplasty, the cosmetic repair, restoration, or construction of a woman’s hymen, the site debuts with multiple products and bundles all designed to work in tandem and provide an effective and convincing sensation of being a virgin.

Products/Bundles on offer:

Translucent Membrane – The original Artificial Hymen repair kit, with blood-like natural red dye Liquid dissolving inside the vagina and giving a very similar effect of an intact hymen.

• Liquide Membrane – An Artificial Hymen repair kit made of a capsule containing thick Blood-like red natural dye, forming membrane-like layer and holds form inside the vagina

• Tightening gel – A natural gel paste providing a rapid effect of a tight vagina which complements the blood visual effect of the two Artificial Hymen repair kits.

• Purity Soap – A naturally formulated blend of active enzyme crystals which fade the dark colours and brightens the vagina, providing the visual and sensual feeling of purity

• Revive Bundle – A comprehensive bundle, containing the two Artificial Hymen repair kits, the Translucent Membrane and the Liquid Membrane work together to enhance the blood effect and the presence of an intact hymen effect. This bundle also includes sterile finger costs to ensure safe application and that no red dye traces are left on the fingers.

• Relive Bundle – The ultimate bundle, containing the two Artificial Hymen repair kits, the Translucent Membrane and the Liquid membrane, together with the Tightening Gel and Purity Soap. This bundle provides enhanced blood and the presence of an intact hymen effects, and also tightens the vagina to further create the ‘hymen break’ effect. This bundle also includes sterile finger costs to ensure safe application and that no red dye traces are left on the fingers as well as a disposable thermometer to ensure optimal body temperature prior to the application.

Being at the centre of the controversial topic of premarital relationship, BeVirgin acknowledges the genuine and strong need for its products due religious and cultural pressures.

“When a traditional Muslim or other religious girl loses her virginity, in many cases due to reasons beyond her control, it can present a serious problem for her and can make her life hell after marriage. She might even be divorced by her husband for not being a virgin. The operation costs thousands of dollars and it’s not readily available as many surgeons even refuse to perform it” says Ricki, co-founder at BeVirgin. “We have created BeVirgin to help these individuals in need by offering a very effective, easy to apply and affordable products. We respect woman from all walks of life, no matter what are individual’s circumstances. We are simply here to help young woman in need to concur the great challenge they may face in the best possible way, putting their lives back on track and becoming a happier and positive individuals”

The site provides an easy shopping experience coupled with comprehensive information designed to educate, support and encourage the woman in need. BeVirgin uses plain and discreet packaging and postage handling and offers shoppers free shipping on all purchases and Shoppers can also easily return items through the mail within 20 days of purchase. BeVirgin puts the identity and privacy at its top priority with state-of-the-art website security, and strict privacy policies.

An easy shopping experience coupled with comprehensive information, VirginityNow.com is designed to educate, support and encourage women seeking to be a virgin again. BeVirgin uses plain and discreet packaging and postage handling and offers shoppers free shipping on all purchases. Shoppers can also easily return items via mail within 20 days of purchase. BeVirgin puts identity and privacy at the core of the site design, using state-of-the-art website security, and strict privacy policies.

About BeVirgin

BeVirgin has created an education platform and products which enables to restore both the mental sense and the physical attributes of virginity for a complete peace of mind during and after the wedding event. BeVirgin products perfectly simulate the sensation of having intact hymen combined with a natural blood color dye to provide the visual effect. Our product bundles are carefully designed to ensure multiple layers of virginity effects so you feel safe and sound. We are looking forward to welcoming you to our site and sharing our joy of supporting women in need and in difficult position, all over the world.