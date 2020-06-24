dotConnect for Dynamics CRM Now Supports OAuth 2.0 Authentication

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and data connectivity solutions, released the new version of its popular ADO.NET provider, dotConnect for Dynamics CRM v1.10. The new product version allows users to connect to Dynamics CRM using OAuth 2.0 authentication and also supports MultiSelect Option Set columns.

From now on to use OAuth 2.0 authentication users have to create a connection in Server Explorer via web login and then use it in necessary applications. Alternatively, they may register an OAuth application in their Azure AD tenant and then use its client ID and client secret to obtain OAuth tokens in order to create a connection at run-time.

dotConnect for Dynamics CRM is an ADO.NET provider for working with Dynamics CRM data through the standard ADO.NET or Entity Framework interfaces. It allows user to easily integrate Dynamics CRM data into .NET applications, and integrate Dynamics CRM services with widely used data-oriented technologies.

