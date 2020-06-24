HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd. announces Audio conferencing software for Businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft Private Limited, a leading VoIP software provider, has announced to provide customized audio conferencing software with advanced features to make conferencing easier and seamless for all sorts of businesses.

The audio conferencing software is specially designed in keeping in mind the requirements of companies who need to communicate with team-mates and clients located across the globe. It will save money, time, and other resources and will reduce the operational cost of business companies incurred in traveling and various physical activities. It will also assist businesses to channelize the funds and make optimum use of resources.

On the occasion of the launch of audio conferencing software, CEO of the HoduSoft said, Audio conferencing software created by experienced developers of HoduSoft consists of all advanced and innovative features that company or individual will need to conduct a personal interview, meetings and do conferences.

It offers a customization facility to enable businesses to use the software as per their need and create conferences robustly and securely. It also provides the facilities to exchange logs, reports, and record the meeting as per the requirement. It is one door solution for all the conferencing needs of all types of businesses, either be small, mid-sized, or big enterprises.”

He also added that “Our Audio conferencing software offers a scalable and robust conferencing solution to businesses without compromising on the quality of audio. We are serving a global clientele of several industry verticals for more than a decade and provide customer-centric and innovative VoIP solutions. Our audio conferencing solution is easy to use and assists companies in managing conferences in a few clicks.”

It is always a challenging task to create all the features of a live conference in a virtual environment, but HoduSoft has come up with innovative featured web conferencing software. By using its audio conferencing software, businesses can quickly initiate the meeting, decide which participant to invite and authenticate them.

It also offers flexibility to fix moderators and select the duration of the conference. Participants can join and leave the meeting at any time and can deliver a speech by raising hands. Businesses can also conduct one to one and one to many conferences.

Using web conferencing software moderator can mute participants as per his choice and roll call to see the active participants. It always maintains voice clarity regardless of internet bandwidth and speed at any point in the conference.

Audio conferencing software announced by HoduSoft needs only necessary hardware, including a smartphone, laptop, or desktop with a speaker and microphone. It has various features, including reporting, active speaker displays, mute or unmute, and several others.

HoduSoft offers 24/7 technical support and assistance to upgrade your existing conferencing solution or to implement a new audio conferencing solution as per the need of your business. It provides a reliable, robust, and client-centric audio conferencing solution.

Businesses searching for audio conferencing software can directly contact HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd. for optimized web conferencing solutions.

Get in touch:

Email: sales@hoduosft.com

Contact number: +91-8866728362

For more details visit our website:

https://hodusoft.com/audio-conferencing-software/

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12827366-hodusoft-pvt-ltd-announces-audio-conferencing-software-for-businesses.html