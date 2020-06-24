Acordis Technology & Solutions is Now Offering Cisco ISE

Miramar, Florida, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Acordis, a leading IT consulting firm headquartered in Miramar, Florida, has recently added Cisco ISE to their portfolio as their new offering. Acordis’ IT team has been recently certified in CISCO ISE.

Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) is a consolidated next-generation identity and access control policy platform that enables companies to enforce, improve infrastructure security, and optimize their service operations. Cisco ISE’s unique architecture enables companies to collect real-time contextual information from networks, users, and devices. Cisco ISE incorporates a superset of features available in the existing Cisco policy platforms, which enable you to manage your entire access network. The Cisco ISE solution offers context-aware identity management. You can deploy Cisco ISE across an enterprise infrastructure, supporting 802.1X wired, wireless, and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

The Cisco ISE architecture backs both standalone and distributed deployments (also known as “high availability” or “redundant”) in which one machine assumes the primary role and another “backup” machine assumes the secondary role. Cisco ISE allows for an extensive range of variables within authorization policies to ensure that only authorized operators can access the appropriate resources when they access the network. Cisco ISE enables validation and maintenance of security capabilities on any client machine that accesses the protection network to ensure that the imposed network security measures remain relevant and effective.

Acordis provides managed IT services, cloud computing, data management, digital signage, IT security, and more. They aim to help organizations and companies perform professionally, productively, and competitively to achieve their long-term goals.

They have served over 2,000 clients nationwide and serve as the official provider of IT solutions for Miami HEAT. They have also completed a few projects with US Sugar and are currently working on a project with them now.

So, to know more about Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), contact Acordis Technology & Solutions at 954-620-0072 or mail your queries to info@acordiscorp.com. You can also visit their website https://acordiscorp.com/ to learn more about their services.

About Acordis Technology & Solutions.

Acordis Technology & Solutions in Florida is headed by (CEO) Rehan Khan. Acordis Technology & Solutions helps organizations to perform with efficiency and productivity. Ranked by industry’s best analysts as a market leader in South Florida, they provide outstanding customer services to their clients. In partnership with leading technology firms, Acordis offers advanced technology solutions to its clients. They are best known for their expertise, performance, and knowledge in the Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Collaboration, Data & Enterprise Networks, Managed IT Services, Digital Signage, IT Security, Document Management, MFP products and more. Acordis reduces your operating costs by increasing their efficiencies within the workgroups to maximize the output.