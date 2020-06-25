Ethyl Polysilicate Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2027

The global ethyl polysilicate market is set to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4% during 2019-2027, according to a new study by Fact.MR. Leading manufacturers are increasing their investment in single raw material sources to streamline price negotiations with vendors, in a bid to increase their profit margins.

“Manufacturers are increasingly leveraging new opportunities in developing markets where demand for high performance and protective coatings has been on a significant rise. Escalating demand for ethyl polysilicate in the paints & coatings sector in line with rapid expansion of construction industry is projected to further catalyze the market growth,” says the Fact.MR report.

Ethyl Polysilicate Market Study: Key Findings

Paint & coatings remain the primary application area for ethyl polysilicate.

Europe will account for a fourth of the global market value, while China will account for 20% of the total production.

APAC remains at forefront, holding control over a third of the global market share during the forecast period.

High potential application is expected in cold curing processes of the silicone rubber systems.

Ethyl Polysilicate Market: Key Driving Factors

Increasing application in manufacturing of dental impression materials will be an important contributor to market growth.

High performance of ethyl polysilicate as binding agent in paint & coating materials to sustain demand.

Rising awareness of benefits of cross-linking agents, especially in Asia Pacific, for infrastructure projects to aid in market growth.

Key Ethyl Polysilicate Market: Key Restraints

Strict regulations to minimize VOC emissions from ethyl polysilicate products emerge as a key challenge for manufacturers.

High flammability and toxicity of ethyl polysilicate continue to restrict its broader adoption.

Competition Landscape

The global ethyl polysilicate market is moderately consolidated. Key manufacturers are directing their resources towards collaborations with key players in end-use industries such as construction, paints & coatings, and automotive. Companies are also emphasizing the development of sustainable and eco-friendly options to increase their customer base. The report provides detailed profiles and strategic developments of key players in the ethyl polysilicate market, which include but are not limited to Evonik Industries, COLCOAT, and Wacker Chemie AG.

About the Report

This study of 200+ pages provides detailed forecast data on the ethyl polysilicate market. The market is analyzed on the basis of product type (Ethyl Polysilicate 28, Ethyl Polysilicate 32, and Ethyl Polysilicate 40), application (residential binding agent, cross-linking agent, adhesive agent, and synthesis of silica), end use (paints & coatings, chemicals, metals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and opticals), and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

