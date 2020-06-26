F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen now open in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla., 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ — F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen is firing up its famed oven and serving craveable pizza and Italian favorites to the community of Longwood.

The eatery’s newest location is now open for lunch and dinner.

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen was founded in Orlando’s Hourglass District in 2018 and has since grown quickly into an Orlando favorite. This spurred the development of the second location in Longwood, located in the old Bayridge Sushi spot at 1000 W. State Road 434.

“We’re incredibly excited to open the doors on our newest concept,” said Charly Robinson, owner and founder of the F&D family of restaurants. “We’ve been getting inquiries from fans every day as they drive past the location and watch the development, so we know they’re excited, too. We look forward to bringing our passion for great food to a new community in Central Florida.”

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen is known for serving Neapolitan woodfired pizza and classic Italian dishes, including pasta from Trevi Pasta in College Park. The eatery blends a hip, inviting atmosphere with friendly service and an emphasis on quality, natural ingredients.

In addition to an outstanding menu of favorites, F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen offers daily specials, carryout deals and weekend brunch, as well as an impressive selection of beer and wine and wine-based cocktails. The restaurant also offers vegan options.

The new location marks the first F&D concept to have a second location. The F&D family of restaurants includes F&D Kitchen and Bar in Lake Mary, which serves a modern twist on American fare, and F&D Cantina in Lake Mary, which serves scratch-made Mexican comfort food.

For more information about F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen in Longwood, visit fdwoodfireditaliankitchen.com, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or call 321-295-7216.

About F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen serves up authentic Italian cuisine with a unique and delicious twist. The menu consists of woodfired pizzas, including vegan options, fresh pastas, Italian favorites, beer and wine. The restaurant focuses on fresh, local ingredients and scratch-made dishes. F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen serves up daily specials, including a weekend brunch. The concept is part of the F&D family of restaurants, which includes F&D Kitchen & Bar, a modern gastropub in Lake Mary, and F&D Cantina, a Mexican concept in Lake Mary. For more information about F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen, visit: https://fdwoodfireditaliankitchen.com/.

