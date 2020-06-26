Hetero Healthcare set to supply Covid-19 drug Remdesivir under brand name COVIFOR.

Hetero’s group company ‘Hetero Healthcare Limited’ is all set to supply 20,000 vials of Covifor(Remdesivir) across the country.



Hyderabad, India, 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ — Following the approval of ‘COVIFOR’, the generic of Remdesivir by DCGI, Hetero Healthcare Limited, a group company of Hetero is set to deliver the first set of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 each, one of which, will be immediately supplied to Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra; while the other lot will be supplied to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Trivandrum and Goa within a week’s time, in order to meet the emergency requirements.

Mr. M. Srinivasa Reddy, Managing Director, Hetero Healthcare Limited said: “The launch of COVIFOR in India is a significant milestone for all of us. Hetero Healthcare has always been at the forefront in addressing public health emergencies. Through Covifor, we hope to reduce the treatment time of a patient in a hospital, thereby reducing the increasing pressure on the medical infrastructure, overburdened currently due to accelerating COVID-19 infection rates. We are working closely with the Government and Medical Community to make ‘Covifor’ quickly accessible to both public and private healthcare settings across the country.”

Covifor is the first generic brand of Remdesivir which is indicated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in adults and children, hospitalized with severe symptoms of the disease. The drug is available in 100 mg vial (Injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. Covifor is anticipated to play a significant role in bringing down the mortality rates caused by COVID-19, given its proven positive clinical outcomes.

About Hetero Healthcare

Established in 1994, Hetero Healthcare Limited is a group company of Hetero which is engaged in the marketing and distribution of medicines in the Indian market. The company has a strong presence in India with 11 specialized marketing divisions and has been a market leader in ARV, Oncology, anti-flu anti-bacterial. With the team of 3200+ field force, Hetero Healthcare caters to medical practitioners in over 400 territories across India

For Enquiries

