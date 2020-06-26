Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2019 to 2025

26th June 2020 – The global Antimicrobial Additives Market size was valued at USD 7.86 billion in 2015. Increasing use of the product in number of end use industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, construction, automotive, furniture and electronics is expected to be a driving force of growth.

Antimicrobial additives have special ingredients that help prevent fungal, bacterial and algal development in materials which are exposed to moisture as well as high level of ultra violet radiation & unsanitary conditions. The products have number of applications in papers, textiles, plastics, paints and coatings, inks, fabric care and rubber, so as to suppress the breeding of undesirable microorganisms and thereby increase the durability of the substrate.

In the year 2015, organic antimicrobial accounted for over 51% of the total global volume of additives. On account of the high toxic nature of Triclosan and oxybisphenoxarsine (OBPA) there was a restriction on usage and sales of the product. Such bans are expected to slow down the market growth over the forecast period.

In 2015, the demand for this additive was at peak at about 18.3 kilo tons. Increasing demand for these products due to rise in use of plastics as substitute instead of the conventional materials like metal and glass in may medical instruments such as aesthetic machines, medical ventilators, electrocardiograph and heart and lung machines is likely to propel the use of these products.

These products find applications in paint and coating as they help in limiting the growth of microbes on metal and wall surfaces, that may substantially damage the surfaces. The rising demand for such antimicrobial paints and coatings in construction and automotive sectors is expected to drive the industry growth in the comings years.

Key players operating in the market include BASF SE, BioCote Limited, SteriTouch Limited, Momentive Performance Material Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Nanobiomatters Industries S.L., A. Schulman Inc., Plastics Color Corporation, Sanitized AG, Microban International, Life Material Technologies Limited, AkzoNobel N.V., RTP Company, Milliken Chemical, and Clariant.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

