Helicopter Engine Market Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2028

The helicopter employs the two most common type of engines: the reciprocating or piston cylinder engines and the gas turbines engines. The reciprocating engines are commonly used in smaller helicopters, such as practice helicopters, as they are inexpensive and straightforward. The turbine engines are more powerful and are used in a wide range of helicopters. It produces an enormous amount of power but is more expensive.



Helicopter Engine Market- Key Segments

According to the type, the helicopter engines are segmented as:

Reciprocating or piston-cylinder helicopter engines

Turbines helicopter engines

The turbine helicopter engines are further segmented as:

Turboshaft

Turboprop

Turbofan

Turbojet



According to the applications, the helicopter engines are segmented as:

Military Helicopter engine

Commercial Helicopter engine

Light helicopter

Intermediate helicopter

Medium helicopter

Large & heavy helicopter



Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa



Helicopter Engine Market- Key Manufacturers

The global key player for the helicopter engine are safran, Pratt and Whitney corporation, GE Aviation, Global Turbines parts, Transuport inc; Sunrise helicopter Inc; Rolls-Royce, Lycoming, Winnipeg Aero Space Products, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, IHI Corporation, Tulsa propulsion Engines, United Engine Corporation, UL powe Aero Engines, Mitubishi heavy Industries limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Omsk Engine Design Bereau, turbomeca, MTU Aero Engines.



