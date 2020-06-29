Vascular Stent Market Outlook, Segmentation, Trends, and Forecasts Research Report, 2018 – 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global vascular stent market has been estimated to display a significant growth in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. “The use of low-profile vascular stents has failed to deploy optimal balance between flexibility and radial force required to prevent stent fracture or inflammation. Furthermore, medical providers have called for treatment improvements like eliminating the need for dual anti-platelet surgeries using drug-eluting stents.”

The growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and the rising number of geriatric population has propelled the growth of the market. Based on type, the vascular stent market has been segmented into Drug-eluting stents, Bio absorbable stent, and Bare-metal stents. The market has demonstrated the development of a wide array of products, along with its segments and sub-segments, which include Coronary Stents, Peripheral stents (Femoral artery stents, Carotid artery stents, Renal artery stents, Other peripheral stents), Evar stent grafts (Thoracic aortic aneurysm stents and Abdominal aortic aneurysm stents). Self-expanding stents and Balloon-expandable stents are the key modes of stent delivery systems being adopted by healthcare providers.

Material classification for vascular stent market comprises Metallic Stents, Nickel-titanium, Stainless steel, Cobalt chromium, Platinum chromium, and other material. The market split is based on Ambulatory surgical centers and Hospitals and cardiac centers.

The competitive landscape showcases the profiles and business strategies of the major players, along with their recent developments. Some of the acclaimed contenders operating in this market includes Cook Medical, InnoCore Technologies BV, Goodman Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Ltd., Cordis Corporation, MIV Therapeutics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Reva Medical Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Allvivo Vascular Inc., Translumina GmbH, Stentys SA, Medtronic, Inc., X-Cell Medical Inc., SurModics Inc., Xtent Inc. and others.

The altering market dynamics can be attributed to major collaborations, merger and acquisition activities, and joint ventures amongst the industry competitors. The emerging companies have identified buyers, raw material suppliers, distributors and research investors of the vascular stent market. Healthcare IT vendors, healthcare payers, academic research institutes, market research and consulting firms, healthcare IT service providers, government institutes, and venture capitalists and investors etc. have been identified as the primary target audience of vascular stent market.

The comprehensive overview of the vascular stent market has identified North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia Pacific as the key regions. North America holds the largest market share attributed to the presence of elite healthcare companies and ambulatory cardiac surgical centers. The market players have realized the untapped potential of economies such as India, Indonesia, China, and Malaysia to offer inexpensive therapeutic options. The high concentration of aged population in India and China have contributed to the concentration of large patient pools in this region and therefore, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region by the year 2023. Japan and Europe are a passage for expansion and a source of supplementary revenue for vascular stent manufacturers to surge their global presence.

Innovative stent technologies are entering the global market space to overrule the drawbacks of existing products. They are keen on exhaustive quality assessment to ensure safety and success of industry’s supply chain and their delivery infrastructure during the upcoming years.

Bioabsorbable stents are a major innovation in the healthcare industry due to its unique property of disappearing over a period of time and temporary scaffolding to the operated organ, thus, leaving behind a healed artery. Modern endovascular interventions have led to a paradigm shift in treating Peripheral artery disease (PAD) using minimally invasive techniques, such as stenting.

