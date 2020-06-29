Thymidine Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, and Industry Growth Review, 2018 – 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global thymidine market has been projected to witness an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. “Modification of naturally occurring nucleosides has been determined as a potential approach in the exploration for innovative drugs across the pharmaceutical industry. Nucleosides are widely used to synthesize new therapeutically useful compounds like thymidine. The substrate-based design has emerged as a major trend from chemical point of view and is driving the global pharmaceutical industry.”

Unfortunately, thymidine drugs are expensive and cause major side effects when compared to the standard drugs, resulting in market hindrance. Based on type, the market has been segmented into chemical synthesis method and fermentation method. The major categorization of thymidine market based on application comprise Zidovudine and others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market include Lonza, Zhejiang Xianfeng Science Technology, Carbopharm GmbH, Hebei Anminuo, EraGen, Anhui Golden Sun Biopharmaceuticals, Chengzhi, Ducheng, and Zhejiang NHU among others. Initiation of advanced treatment alternatives with second-line drugs have been estimated to deliver a better chance of treatment for the rising geriatric population worldwide.

EraGen is providing state-of-the-art products with enhanced properties specifically designed for scientific professionals for their research and molecular diagnostic needs. Bayer Diagnostics under a license from EraGen have recently incorporated third generation branched DNA thymidine assay called as Versant. It has demonstrated unparallel levels of specificity and sensitivity for quantitative viral load testing in research and clinical labs. SYBR Green and GENE-CODE, a real time PCR alternative have been determined as two main multiplexed genotyping analysis system, which is developed by EraGen and have optimized their global commercialization based on these two platforms.

In order to study the span of the industry, the thymidine market has been geographically segmented into the five key regions of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. The growing occurrence of several tuberculosis cases among the young and middle aged between 15-49 years across Asia Pacific, Africa and Eastern Mediterranean region is booting the market growth. Also, the huge success of research and development activities in North America and Europe, along with respectable public health care systems is serving as a catalyst for thymidine market proliferation. Stakeholders and investors are increasing their spending on research and development activities to scale the latest technologies in their system engineering process.

