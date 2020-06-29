Sales on a Steep Decline amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Trade Restrictions Put a Major Dent on Marine Outboard Engine Industry, Finds a New Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Marine Outboard Engine market over the forecast period (2020-2030). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Marine Outboard Engine market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Marine Outboard Engine market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

According to the report, the Marine Outboard Engine market is slated to register a CAGR growth of xx% through the considered assessment period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Marine Outboard Engine, rise in the number of research and development projects, favorable regulatory policies and more. The analysts at Fact.MR deploy present-day research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

In this Marine Outboard Engine market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2015

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2030

After reading the Marine Outboard Engine market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Marine Outboard Engine market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Marine Outboard Engine market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Marine Outboard Engine market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Marine Outboard Engine market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Marine Outboard Engine market player.

The Marine Outboard Engine market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of type, the Marine Outboard Engine market report considers the following segments:

Fishing Vessel

Recreational Vessel

Special Purpose Boats

On the basis of engine, the Marine Outboard Engine market report includes:

Two Stroke Carbureted

Two Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection

Two Stroke Direct Injection System

Four Stroke Carbureted

Four Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection

Prominent Marine Outboard Engine market players covered in the report contain:

DEUTZ AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation, BRP Inc., Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra, Johnson Outdoors, Inc., Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH, Parsun Power Machine Co., Ltd., Volvo Penta, and Tohatsu Corporation.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Marine Outboard Engine market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Marine Outboard Engine market vendor in an in-depth manner.

The Marine Outboard Engine market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Marine Outboard Engine market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Marine Outboard Engine market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Marine Outboard Engine market?

What opportunities are available for the Marine Outboard Engine market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Marine Outboard Engine market?

