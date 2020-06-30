SkyVPN Unveils New Version for Windows with Optimized “Smart VPN” Feature

San Jose, CA, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — SkyVPN, a leading virtual private network provider, today announced the release of the latest version of its VPN application for Windows. The update comes with some enhanced features like DNS Leak Test, Kill Switch and the major new additions named “Smart VPN.”

DNS Leak Test is an advanced feature that provides users with safeguarding cybersecurity. DNS leaks lead to vulnerability of user data, and Internet security will be threatened. SkyVPN DNS server transmits the correct IP address to the VPN server, and then it will be returned to devices as final feedback, which effectively prevents the connection. Most importantly, the DNS leak test feature on SkyVPN is free.

A kill switch is a unique feature that further safeguards users’ cybersecurity. When a VPN connection is cut mostly due to uncertain causes, a kill switch will immediately stop the network connection and protect user information. SkyVPN for Windows has the kill switch function with both free versions and subscription versions. For the free version, the kill switch feature can only be compatible with internet connection only. For subscription versions, however, users can enable the kill switch function to specified apps on devices.

Smart VPN is perhaps one of the most requested and popular features since SkyVPN first surfaced back in 2016. The predecessor of this feature is SkyVPN’s split tunnel, which allows partial devices, websites, or applications to go through the encrypted tunnel while the rest of the devices, websites, or applications directly get connected to the internet. For example, a split-tunneling VPN allows users to visit foreign websites and to order food online at home through the same device without switching operations. SkyVPN is a truly split-tunneling VPN that allows users to customize their network traffic in a smart and simple way. The new version creates more customized options for users. Instead of the choice of adding application services that do not require a VPN proxy, users can now select to use VPN for all networks or select specific apps and websites to use or not use VPN separately.

“We aim to further elaborate the usability and simplicity of SkyVPN for Windows,” stated a senior developer of SkyVPN. “These advanced features will change the way people access to networks, help enhance cyber security and improve the quality of network service.”

“As far as encryption goes, SkyVPN uses the best, offering 256-bit AES encryption alongside all the underlying protocols. The company is also very up-front about not keeping logs.” Commented Chase Williams, a web security expert.

To know more about SkyVPN, please visit: https://www.skyvpn.net/

About SkyVPN

SkyVPN provides fast, private and secure internet access to global users. Powered by robust global VPN servers, SkyVPN enables users to transcend digital borders and enjoy secure internet connection, anonymous web browsing and stable online experience at no cost. SkyVPN’s unlimited premium VPN service is available for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. For more information, please visit https://www.skyvpn.net/.