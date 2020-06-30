BuyerVista Launches Nationwide Commercial Real Estate Matchmaking Platform

Encina, CA, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — BuyerVista, a cutting-edge commercial real estate matching platform, is pleased to announce the launch of their product nationwide, making it available to all buyers and sellers. The commercial real estate market has shifted from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market, and this platform is geared towards assisting both parties connect through targeted matchmaking.

With the economic downturn and a dramatic drop in interest rates, the market has now shifted to favor buyers in commercial transactions. There are a large number of commercial properties available for sale, driving many sellers to search for potential investors and buyers. This gives buyers a vast selection from which to choose, as well as competitive pricing that can drive down the cost of buying commercial property.

While warehousing, industrial and distribution properties top the list, other sectors could shortly experience the shift as well. This is due to an increasing demand for delivery services since many consumers are now buying online.

“We’re very excited to be at the forefront of connecting commercial real estate buyers and sellers, particularly during this buyer’s market,” says Melody Emrani, Founder and CEO of Buyervista. “Our platform allows sellers to connect with nationwide buyers, and provides buyers the ability to connect with off-market opportunities.”

Now is a great time for those who have previously considered investing in commercial real estate. They will be able to find the right property for an affordable price, as well as get low interest rates to keep payments low. Whether individuals are interested in investing for the long term or they only want to hold onto the property until the market turns again, there’s never been a better time.

Anyone interested in learning about the services offered or how a buyer’s market affects them can find out more by visiting the BuyerVista website or by emailing melody@buyervista.com.

About BuyerVista: BuyerVista is a commercial real estate matchmaking platform that helps both buyers and sellers with real estate buyer leads. They feature the commercial real estate acquisition criteria to help sellers find the right buyers for their on and off market properties as sellers assets are never exposed. They provide guidance through every step of the process to ensure a good match for both parties.

Company: BuyerVista

Address: 15760 Ventura Blvd.

City: Encina

State: CA

Zip code: 91436

Telephone number: 1-424-231-7375

Email address: feedback@buyervista.com