Competent Cells Market Leading Players and Growth Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global competent cells market is projected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2022 from USD 1.37 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

• By type, the chemically competent cells segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

• By application, the cloning segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

• By end user, the academic research institutes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

• North America to dominate the competent cells market in 2017

Competent cells are E.coli cells that possess altered cell walls which enable the assimilation of foreign DNA. These cells are widely used in cloning and protein expressions applications. Advancements in molecular cloning research due to the emergence of new technologies and increasing commercial demand for molecular cloned products and recombinant proteins are the major factors driving the growth of the competent cells market.

Product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships were some of the major strategies followed by key players in the competent cells market. These strategies were adopted by—Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), New England Biolabs (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

Target Audience for this Report:

• Competent cell manufacturers

• Research instrument manufacturers

• Competent cell distributors

• Various research and consulting companies

• Research laboratories and research institutes

• Universities and CROs

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of the key players in the competent cells market. The company focuses on product launches, acquisitions, and agreements to enhance its presence in the market. In January 2016, Thermo Fisher acquired Affymetrix (U.S.), to strengthen its leadership in biosciences and to create new market opportunities in genetic analysis. Similarly, in February 2014, the company acquired Life Technologies Inc. (U.S.). After this acquisition, Thermo Fisher created a new business segment—Life Sciences Solutions— which includes a broad range of protein expression systems and their related products.

