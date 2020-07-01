Competent Cells Market Leading Players and Growth Strategies

Posted on 2020-07-01 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global competent cells market is projected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2022 from USD 1.37 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

• By type, the chemically competent cells segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017
• By application, the cloning segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017
• By end user, the academic research institutes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017
• North America to dominate the competent cells market in 2017

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=265815900

Competent cells are E.coli cells that possess altered cell walls which enable the assimilation of foreign DNA. These cells are widely used in cloning and protein expressions applications. Advancements in molecular cloning research due to the emergence of new technologies and increasing commercial demand for molecular cloned products and recombinant proteins are the major factors driving the growth of the competent cells market.

Product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships were some of the major strategies followed by key players in the competent cells market. These strategies were adopted by—Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), New England Biolabs (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

Target Audience for this Report:
• Competent cell manufacturers
• Research instrument manufacturers
• Competent cell distributors
• Various research and consulting companies
• Research laboratories and research institutes
• Universities and CROs

Get Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=265815900

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of the key players in the competent cells market. The company focuses on product launches, acquisitions, and agreements to enhance its presence in the market. In January 2016, Thermo Fisher acquired Affymetrix (U.S.), to strengthen its leadership in biosciences and to create new market opportunities in genetic analysis. Similarly, in February 2014, the company acquired Life Technologies Inc. (U.S.). After this acquisition, Thermo Fisher created a new business segment—Life Sciences Solutions— which includes a broad range of protein expression systems and their related products.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!