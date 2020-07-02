Cowboy Food & Drink introduces tasty new concept, Cowboy Dips & Chips

Great for take-out and dine-in – Every Dip & Chips sold will benefit local charities

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — A new quick-service food concept built around big, juicy dip sandwiches and homemade chips is making its debut in the Cleveland area before it is rolled out nationwide.

Cowboy Dips & Chips was launched earlier this month by Cleveland’s famous Cowboy Food & Drink, with 50 dips and chips delivered to local frontline workers and caregivers at UH Geauga Medical Center, the real heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the concept’s mission, three percent of all sales from Cowboy Dips & Chips will be donated to local non-profit organizations, starting with those supporting COVID-19 relief. Current charity partners include Bainbridge Area Food for Friends and Chagrin Falls Park Community Center.

The new concept is sure to satisfy any hungry cowboy or cowgirl. Cowboy Dips & Chips feature five types of uniquely-crafted, mouth-watering sandwich dips and three flavors of crispy, homemade chips. All dip sandwiches are served on fresh, butter-toasted buns and accompanied with au jus. Make sure you order it “Cowboy Jimmy’s Way” for a real treat!

Delicious dips

Prime Rib

Pastrami

Pork Belly

Chicken

Roast Beef

Crispy chips

Salted

BBQ

Salt & Vinegar

“Quality is at the core of every dish we provide at Cowboy Food & Drink and these delicious, new offerings fit within that,” said Jimmy Hayward, Director of Operations at Cowboy Food & Drink and the larger-than-life, friendly personality that inspired the brand. “We take pride in taking our time to do things right — this concept has been in the test and adjust period for well over a year, as we want to make sure every dip and chips we offer is ‘the best our guests have ever had.’ We’re confident these hearty, tasty dips and flavored chips will satisfy even the most selective palates of modern-day cowboys and cowgirls! We can’t wait to introduce this concept across the country.”

Cowboy Food & Drink is located at 8586 E. Washington Street, Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023.

To learn more about Cowboy Dips & Chips, click here.

About Cowboy Food & Drink

Cowboy Food & Drink opened in 2004, serving up smoked barbecue from its Southern Pride Smoker, along with Tex-Mex and All-American dining options. The restaurant has connected with the community through hosting numerous charity events throughout the years. It has also grown to include a catering division. Cowboy Food & Drink has weekly specials, along with an $8 lunch deal and call-ahead service. In addition to its fan-favorite menu options, Cowboy Food & Drink introduced national quick-service concept Cowboy Dips & Chips, made up of tasty sandwich dips and homemade chips. To learn more about Cowboy Food & Drink, visit CowboyFoodandDrink.com.

About Cowboy Dips & Chips

Cowboy Dips & Chips is a national quick-service concept made up of big, juicy dip sandwiches and homemade chips. The brand features five types of uniquely-crafted sandwich dips (Prime Rib, Pastrami, Pork Belly, Chicken and Roast Beef) and three flavors of crispy chips (Salted, BBQ and Salt & Vinegar). The concept was inspired by Cowboy Food & Drink restaurant and was first launched at its Cleveland area location. Three percent of all sales from Cowboy Dips & Chips is donated to local non-profit organizations. To learn more about Cowboy Dips & Chips, visit https://www.cowboyfoodanddrink.com/dips-and-chips.

Media contact:

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com