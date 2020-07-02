Andrew Jones Auctions’ Design for the Home and Garden Auction, July 26, features fine art, design, antiques, accessories

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions’ upcoming Design for the Home and Garden Auction on Sunday, July 26th, will feature over 250 lots of important fine art, design, antiques and accessories from collections across the country and throughout California. This will be an online-only auction, with no live bidding. Phone and absentee bids will be taken.

The sale will be led by property from the collection of Mary and Lou Silver of Indian Wells, California. Highlights include important fine art, sculpture, micro mosaics, antiques, art glass, design and even a Steinway grand piano. Also included is property from a Northern California estate featuring antiques, fine silver and clocks, as well as the Estate of Ruth Harvey of Bel Air.

“It is exciting to have the opportunity to offer such a varied and well-rounded collection as that of Mary and Lou Silver,” said Andrew Jones, the president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. “They both had great eyes for quality and style. The other properties that fill out the auction are quite complementary in caliber.” Auctions’

The Mary and Lou Silver collection encompasses a number of different genres with standout works of art, including a spectacular oil on canvas Still life with flowers and fruit painted by a master of color and composition, Nicolai Fechin, circa 1925 (est. $70,000-$100,000). Another fine work is a gouache on paper abstract composition by Serge Poliakoff (est. 30,000-$50,000).

The collection also offers pieces by Rosa Bonheur, John George Brown, George Fuller, Ernest Lawson, Reginald Marsh, Louis Charles Moeller, Jane Peterson and Helen Maria Turner. Fine art from other sources include Lita Albuquerque, Marc Aldine, Frank Beanland and Leopold Schmutzler, as well as an Edward Hopper etching titled Evening Wind (1921) from a Beverly Hills collector. Also up for bid will be five pieces by Bernard Lorjou, and a monumental floral still life painting by the noted Austrian artist Sebastian Wegmayr from the estate of Ruth Harvey.

Sculpture runs the gamut from French masters like Edgar Degas (Tête, étude pour le portrait de Madame S. [Mathilde Salle], est. $15,000-$20,000), Louis-Ernest’s Barrias’ Nature Revealing Herself Before Science, Émile-Antoine Bourdelle, Claire Jeanne Roberte Colinet, Jean-Léon Gérôme, François-Raoul Larche, Emmanuel Villanis and Marius-Jean-Antonin Mercié’s’ Gloria Victus (est. $10,000-$15,000). Also sold will be three Robert Graham frieze figures and a selection of animalier bronzes after Antoine Louis Bayre, Isadore Bonheur, Hippolyte Joseph Cuvelier, Pierre-Jules Mêne and Leonid Vladimirovich Pozen.

Art glass from the Silver collection includes a Dale Chihuly blown and applied glass Venetian vase, 1996 (est. $8,000-$12,000) and two works by Murano Maestro Lino Tagliapietra – Riverstone, 1998 and Bilbao, 2002, as well as a Marc Lalique Cactus table and other Lalique pieces such as Cygne tête droite and Cygne tête penchée and Masque de Femme. Four larger scale pieces by Dino Rosin, two pieces by Tiffany Studios and an impressive vase by Steven Rolfe Powell are also included.

The Silvers developed a love of the intricacies and subtleties of the art of Italian micro mosaics and their collection includes a spectacular panel of a peasant woman in a country landscape from the workshop of Michelangelo Barberi (1787-1867), Rome (est. $10,000-$15,000), traditional Grand Tour subjects like Roman ruins including a table top centering St. Peter’s Square (est. $20,000-$30,000), as well as two pieces formerly in the collection of Gianni Versace, including a lovely floral still life with birds.

English antiques and decorative arts will be led by a selection from a Northern California estate that includes a fine late 18th century George III gilt bronze and jasperware mounted fall front secretary in the manner of Thomas Sheraton, a Regency mahogany cellarette in the manner of Thomas Hope, and two early tall case clocks: a walnut example by Joseph Knibb apprentice Brounker Watts, and a floral marquetry example by Christopher Gould (est. $8,000-$12,000). A graceful early George III mahogany open armchair in the manner of Paul Sanders (est. $2,000-$3,000) is included in the estate of Ruth Harvey.

Also from the Northern California estate is a selection of early British Britannia and sterling silver, including a collection of tumbler cups from London makers, as well as provincial silversmiths, a Charles II porringer, candlesticks, coffee pots, tankards and other table wares. Fine silver from the estate of Ruth Harvey features a pair of substantial Regency tea trays by Paul Storr (est. $5,000-$7,000 each) and a Storr silver tea urn originally owned by Richard Alexander Oswald of Oswald Hall, Ayrshire, Scotland (est. $6,000-$8,000). The silver offerings also include pieces by the Georg Jensen Silversmithy and a striking pair of Viennese silver-gilt figural six-light candelabra (est. $4,000-$6,000).

European decorative arts will showcase clocks and timepieces from the estate of Ruth Harvey, including a Swiss silver mounted mother-of-pearl timepiece (est. $1,000-$1,500), and from a Northern California estate a sculptural Louis XVI figural mantel clock by Jean Baptiste Dutertre (est. $6,000-$8,000) and an allegorical Empire example by Angevin, Paris (est. $4,000-$6,000).

The same source also has a Thomire gilt bronze tazza (est. $2,500-$3,500) and a pair of Louis XVI grey painted fauteuils, circa 1785, by menuisier Nicolas Delaisement (est. $4,000-$6,000). Mary and Lou Silver acquired a stunning Émile Gallé marquetry Japoniste étagère (est. $4,000-$6,000) as well as a gilt bronze mounted mahogany side cabinet by Cueunieres (est. $2,500-$3,500), a gilt bronze mounted mahogany bureau plat (est. $4,000-$6,000) a pair of wonderful Louis XV style gilt bronze chandeliers and broad selections of period lighting and fine carpets.

Additional highlights include two vintage Louis Vuitton travel trunks that belonged to Oscar winning director Orson Welles and his wife, Contessa di Gerfalco, Paola Mori from the estate of Orson Welles (est. $4,000-$6,000 each) and garden appointments as impressive as a pair of French bronze mounted iron jardinieres by the Val d’Osne foundry, vintage Catalina tile bird panels and a number of lots of patio furniture by Walter Lamb for Brown Jordan, as well as marble sculpture and a 19th century Rouge Royal marble fountain.

The auction will start promptly at 11 am Pacific time. Internet bidding will be facilitated by www.AndrewJonesAuctions.com, www.LiveAuctioneers.com and www.Invaluable.com.

The next major auction after this will be titled Important and Fine Jewelry, scheduled for Thursdays, September 10th. Highlights include more of the collection of Mary and Lou Silver, featuring large stone diamonds, pieces by Buccellati, Bulgari, Frascarolo, David Yurman, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and more, plus clocks and timepieces by Cartier, Le Coultre, Patek Philippe and others.

To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the July 26th and September 10th auctions, visit www.AndrewJonesAuctionas.com.

About Andrew Jones Auctions:

Opened summer 2018 in downtown Los Angeles, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house specializing in the liquidation of estates and collections featuring fine art, antiques and collectibles. The firm understands market trends and has foresight for the 21st century. The staff has a wealth of knowledge with international experience, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in America and Europe, sourcing property from across North America. The sales are fun, diverse and eclectic, featuring items dating from antiquity to the 21st century. Andrew Jones Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, you can call them at 213-748-8008; or, you can send an email to aileen@andrewjonesauctions.com. To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions, visit www.AndrewJonesAuctionas.com.

Media Contact:

Aileen Ward

Andrew Jones Auctions

2221 S. Main Street

Los Angeles, CA 90007 (USA)

213-748-8008

aileen@andrewjonesauctions.com