Covid 19 Outbreak | Filter Integrity Test Market | Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2024

The growth of the global filter integrity test market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the globe, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements.

The filter integrity test market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period

Filter Integrity Test Market by Test Type (Bubble Point, Diffusion, Water Flow), Mechanism (Manual, Automation), Filter Type (Air, Liquid), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academics) – Global Forecast to 2024

Market Dynamics :

Increase in R&D Spending

Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Purity Requirements in the End-User Market

On the basis of Type

Diffusion Test

Bubble Point Test

Water Flow Integrity Test

On the basis of Filter Type

Liquid

Air

On the basis of Mechanism

Automated

Manual

On the basis of End user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Other End Users (Research Laboratories and Institutes)

Based on type, the market is segmented into diffusion test, water flow integrity test, and bubble point test. In 2018, the diffusion test segment accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on mechanism, the filter integrity test market is segmented into automated and manual filter integrity tests. Integrity tests based on the automated mechanism accounted for the larger share of the market in 2018. In automated integrity testing, the data is not manually entered into the integrity test instrument, which reduces the risk of human error.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World (RoW)

The market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA are the major factors driving the growth of the filter integrity test industry in North America.

in North America. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise and academic excellence are the major factors fueling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

