Covid 19 Outbreak | Filter Integrity Test Market | Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2024

Posted on 2020-07-02 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Filter Integrity Test Market

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of the global filter integrity test market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the globe, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements.

  •  The filter integrity test market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in   2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period

Filter Integrity Test Market by Test Type (Bubble Point, Diffusion, Water Flow), Mechanism (Manual, Automation), Filter Type (Air, Liquid), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academics) – Global Forecast to 2024

Market Dynamics :

  • Increase in R&D Spending
  • Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
  • Increasing Purity Requirements in the End-User Market

Download the PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46873904

On the basis of Type

  • Diffusion Test
  • Bubble Point Test
  • Water Flow Integrity Test

On the basis of Filter Type

  • Liquid
  • Air

On the basis of Mechanism

  • Automated
  • Manual

On the basis of End user

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations
  • Other End Users (Research Laboratories and Institutes)

Based on type, the market is segmented into diffusion test, water flow integrity test, and bubble point test. In 2018, the diffusion test segment accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on mechanism, the filter integrity test market is segmented into automated and manual filter integrity tests. Integrity tests based on the automated mechanism accounted for the larger share of the market in 2018. In automated integrity testing, the data is not manually entered into the integrity test instrument, which reduces the risk of human error.

Get Sample Report @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=46873904

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of the World (RoW)

  • The market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA are the major factors driving the growth of the filter integrity test industry in North America.
  • The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise and academic excellence are the major factors fueling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

For getting 10% customization Please click here @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=46873904

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

  • The major players in the filter integrity test market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation/Pall Corporation (US), Sartorius (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Product (US), MDI Filtration Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), and SH-Surway (China).
  • Merck is another major player in the filter integrity test market. The company has a strong geographic presence across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Merck focuses on inorganic strategies to maintain its leading position in this market

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!