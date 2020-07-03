Addiction Treatment Market Emerging Demand, Strong Application Scope, Size, Analyzed and Forecast to 2025

Research studies conducted on the safety of varenicline are promoting awareness amongst smoking addicts, stating that the medication is less likely to result in cardiovascular or neuropsychiatric hospitalization. As such, quit-smoking products are being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA). These improvements in medications are bolstering growth for the addiction treatment market, which is poised to register a favourable CAGR of 6.7% during the assessment period of 2020-2025.

“Companies are increasing their production capabilities for acamprosate (Campral) for alcoholism treatment. Advantages of the drug involve reduced mental dependence on alcohol, resulting in increased product uptake,” reports Fact.MR.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the addiction treatment market study- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4712

Key Takeaways of the Addiction Treatment Market Study

Acamprosate is gaining increased popularity for alcoholism treatment.

High consumption of caffeine and benzodiazepines amidst the COVID-19 crisis is a key driver for market growth.

Allopathic medicines such as Esperalis and Selincro are being pervasively used to treat chronic alcoholism.

Varenicline is being highly publicized as an effective stop-smoking medication.

Nicotine replacement products such as patches, lozenges and gums are improving success rates amongst addicts.

Combination medication treatment involving Provigil and Wellbutrin is gaining visibility for methamphetamine addiction treatment.

Tobacco/nicotine treatment dictates the highest revenue share amongst all treatment types in the addiction treatment market, staged at ~58% in 2019.

Key Drivers: Addiction Treatment Market

Apart from innovations in drugs, healthcare companies investing in building rehabilitation clinics to deploy counselling and drug addiction treatments will stoke market growth.

Smoking cessation guidelines by health institutes in order to increase availability of pharmacotherapies is a key factor fuelling market growth.

Increase production capabilities in FDA-approved medications such as nicotine replacement therapies (NRT), varenicline and bupropion.

Combination pharmacotherapy involving NRT and immediate acting product results in higher quit rates than single NRT.

Naltrexone plays an instrumental role in opioid addiction treatment thus fuelling market growth

Demand for antidepressants and hallucinogens remains constant amongst depressed patients who abuse alcohol.

Key Market Challenges: Addiction Treatment Market

NRT products such as nicotine nasal sprays lead to side effects such as watery eyes, toxicity and sneezing. Their limited adoption will hinder market growth

Nausea is a common adverse effect of varenicline which is restricting its widespread adoption amongst addicted patients.

Significant nicotine contents in e-cigarettes are negatively affecting smoking cessation rates.

Varenicline is associated with nausea and insomnia in individuals.

Hypersensitivity and liver-related side effects of acamprosate are creating health concerns amongst patients.

Impact of COVID-19 on Addiction Treatment Market

Recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic have led to increased drug addiction relapses. Hence, companies in the addiction treatment market are capitalizing on the demand for drugs and are increasing their production capabilities. However, many manufacturing units have been temporarily shut down which has led to supply shocks in most hospitals and retail pharmacies. Addiction treatment medications are deemed essential goods and hence governments are relaxing lockdown regulations to resume manufacturing in production units.

Individuals with opioid use disorder and methamphetamine use disorder are most vulnerable to acquire the Coronavirus infection since their pulmonary and respiratory systems are potentially weak. Though e-cigarettes reduce exposure to harmful combustion, the aerosols and nicotine in these cigarettes cause harm to human health, resulting in increased demand for addiction treatment medicines.

Competition Landscape of the Addiction Treatment Market

Some of the established companies profiled in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to Orexo AB, Alkermes, Recket Benckiser (Indivior), Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Purdue Pharma. Top tier companies in the addiction treatment market are focusing on expanding their distribution chains for acamprosate and varenicline. They are increasing their R&D activities to validate the safety of varenicline amongst smoking addicted patients. Medtech companies are innovating in very low nicotine content cigarettes to help individuals self-administer their cravings and bolster cessation rates.

Explore 96 tables and 191 figures of the study. Request ToC of the report at- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4712

Emerging market players are increasing their production capabilities and complying with FDA (Food and Drug Association) guidelines to bolster their credibility in the addiction treatment market. They are increasing their availability if nicotine replacement products such as inhalers and nasal sprays to improve clinical numbers. Pharmaceutical companies are increasing awareness about an initial detox procedure before the acamprosate treatment to improve patient quality of life. They are educating individuals about combination treatments.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the addiction treatment market. The study provides compelling insights on the addiction treatment market on the basis of treatment type (alcohol addiction treatment, tobacco/nicotine addiction treatment, opioid addiction treatment, other substances addiction treatment), drug type (Bupropion, Varencline, Acamprosate, Disufiram, Naltrexone, Methadone, Buprenorphine, Nicotine Replacement Products, Others) treatment centres (outpatient treatment centers, residential treatment centers, inpatient treatment centers) distribution channel ( hospital pharmacy, medical stores, others ) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Press Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1459/global-addiction-treatment-market