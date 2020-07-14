Endoscopy Devices Market Overview | Share Value &Future Trends | Forecast To 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global endoscopy devices market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares, and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The global endoscopy devices market is expected to display higher growth rate over the forecast period. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of diseases that requires endoscopy for diagnosis & treatment. Rise in the number of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) performed each years is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Globally, endoscopy devices market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the upcoming years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of endoscopy devices.

Key Players:

• Olympus

• Fujifilm

• Medtronic

• Karl Storz

• Hoya

• Stryker

• Boston Scientific

• Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

• Cogentix Medical

• B. Braun

• CONMED

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/endoscopy-devices-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Growing prevalence of cancer is considered as the key factors driving the growth of endoscopy devices market over the forecast period. Different endoscopy procedures including laryngoscopy, upper endoscopy, and colonoscopy are considered vital for diagnosis of cancer. Moreover, prevalence of obesity among millennial population and launch of endoscopic bariatric surgeries are projected to escalate industry expansion in the near future. Consumer shift towards preventive healthcare is fueling the demand for bariatric surgeries. Endoscopic approach towards bariatric surgeries is deemed as a secure and cost efficient solution, and ideal alternative to traditional bariatric surgeries.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

• Flexible Endoscopes

• Rigid Endoscopes

• Capsule Endoscopes

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in healthcare sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth due to the rising awareness related to endoscopy among general public and increasing disposable income.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the endoscopy devices industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Report content include:

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Company Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers, and restraints.