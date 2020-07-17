Avon Lake Sheet Metal Wins Safety Award

Avon Lake, Ohio, 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ — Avon Lake Sheet Metal is pleased to announce that it received the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association’s (SMACNA) Zero Injury Award. This custom fabrication company completed the year without a single OSHA recordable injury or illness. It is the second year in a row that Avon Lake Sheet metal has received this award, and the third time in the past four years.

SMACN collects data on all issues related to safety, including accidents and lost work days. Its annual report allows business owners to compare their success rates with others. In 2018, 237 companies participated and had a total of nearly 82 million work hours. The average incident rate was 2.25 per year. Avon Lake Sheet Metal did not have any.

Along with safety, Avon Lake Sheet Metal stresses quality, efficiency and integrity. They have a vast array of services for individuals and companies of all sizes. They offer structural fabrication, sheet metal fabrication, industrial fabrication and HVAC contracting.

Structural fabrication at Avon Lake Sheet Metal’s union shop is done with value and customer needs in mind. Certified welding, CNC laser cutting and CNC plasma cutting are available, among other capabilities.

The same emphasis on quality and service goes into sheet metal fabrication as well. Avon Lake is capable of producing 3D modeling and design, assembly and finishing, custom metal fabrication and MIG welding.

Industrial fabrication projects include equipment installation and field welding, along with plant maintenance support and project management.

For more details on custom metal fabrication and contracting services, visit the Avon Lake Sheet Metal website or call 440-968-5014.

About Avon Lake Sheet Metal: Avon Lake Sheet Metal is located near Cleveland, OH, and has been in business since 1953. Current owners, Carl Wetzig, Jr. and Gary Wightman, put customer respect at the top of their lists and regularly update the facility so they can maintain their high quality standards. Their 32,000-foot facility houses Trumpf Laser Cutting, Inventor 3D Modeling and other state-of-the-art equipment.

Press Release Contact :

Company: Avon Lake Sheet Metal

Address: 33574 Pin Oak Pkwy

City: Avon Lake

State: Ohio

Zip Code: 44012

Phone: 440-968-5014

Fax number: 440-933-7160