Ecosmob Announce Asterisk IVR Solution Development for Businesses Worldwide

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, a leading global VoIP tech leader, announced availability of Asterisk IVR solution development services for businesses worldwide. Making the announcement the company’s VP said, “Businesses worldwide are turning to automation in customer services alongside reduction in employee strength. Our Asterisk IVR solution fits in perfectly with this scenario. In addition, IVR helps businesses deliver superior customer service by being available 24×7.”

“We have chosen Asterisk as the platform for IVR solution for a number of reasons all of which translate to reduced cost of ownership and usage for customers besides ease of use and easy plugin to IP PBX and other communication software. Our teams have years of experience and expertise in Asterisk development, offering contact center software and IP PBX, which means we can come up with Asterisk IVR solutions fast and at a far lower cost,” he further elaborated.

What puts Ecosmob in a class apart is its expertise in other areas of IT such as advanced database development, artificial intelligence and mobile app development. The company blends artificial intelligence into its Asterisk IVR solution development. The result is dynamically configurable intelligent, next generation IVR that users will love. It is a well-known fact that poor IVR implementation is what leads to user frustration and avoidance of IVR. However, with Ecosmob’s implementation the focus is on usability for clients who deploy the system and for their customers.

Ecosmob Asterisk IVR implementation has features like voice recognition capability, text to speech, region detection, multiple language options and porting to intelligent chatbot if required or access to human agent.

The IVR can also be designed to work as payment reminder and payment system for large institutions like banks, utilities and insurance sectors, thereby reducing load on employees besides permitting seamless, secure IVR payments. Ecosmob integrates secured, fully encrypted payment gateways into the IVR.

Businesses will like Ecosmob’s IVR for campaign launches since it integrates with CRM. Marketing managers can set up campaigns based on IVR, send out surveys and make announcements. The IVR can become a powerful lead generation tool. Ecosmob’s team assists clients to set up the IVR and configure it for automated scheduled campaigns.

Then there are other areas where Ecosmob can customize Asterisk IVR to serve as appointment scheduling systems and appointment reminders. This works well for tax consultants, chartered accountants, lawyers and doctors. Pharmacies can go in for Ecosmob’s affordable IVR as an automated prescription refill tool. Ecosmob can incorporate touch tone digit collection or even voice interface so that users do not have to press keys but can simply speak out responses to IVR prompts.

Ecosmob also offers its expertise in Asterisk IVR solution development to IT companies, along with its VoIP expertise to help them integrate VoIP technologies into their software and mobile app solutions.

Ecosmob offers standard IVR as well as custom Asterisk IVR purposed to suit end use case and, in addition, offers environment creation and plug in facilities. Businesses that already have existing VoIP system can easily integrate IVR into their environment or use it as a standalone app by direct connection over IP through SIP.

Ecosmob welcomes inquiries for Asterisk IVR and they may be contacted by phone on 1-303-997-3139, 91 7778842856 or chat live on https://www.ecosmob.com.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12830543-ecosmob-announce-asterisk-ivr-solution-development-for-businesses-worldwide.html