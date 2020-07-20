Kapoor Plastics is Offering Lexan Polycarbonate Sheet COVID-19 Protective Solutions

New Delhi, India, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Headquartered in New Delhi, India and with branches in several other states, Kapoor Plastics is a prominent name in the polycarbonate Sheet Industry. The company is dedicated to fulfilling polycarbonate sheets, PVC foam board sheets and acrylic sheet requirement across industries. Kapoor Plastics is consistently serving its esteemed clientele with a difference for over 40 years. As a result, the company has made a special place for itself and has built a loyal customer base. Kapoor Plastics has an impressive track record comprised of more than 2000 reliable traders in the satellite market and over 5000 satisfied companies.

Kapoor Plastics’ spokesperson in a recent interview stated, “We at Kapoor Plastics have always had this penchant for being a cut above the rest and enhancing and improving our services constantly. We have always managed to give quality products to our customers and we still invest a lot in research and development. As we all know that COVID-19 has afflicted the entire world, we are trying our best to protect people from this deadly virus. Kapoor Plastics, after immense R&D and amalgamating quality materials and technologies, is offering a wide range of protective solutions.”

Kapoor Plastics is offering reliable Lexan polycarbonate sheet COVID screens, sneeze guards, separation walls, screen barriers, aerosols and face masks and shields. High optical quality, good stiffness, impact resistance, high impact resistance, high heat resistance, radiation stability, clarity and excellent scratch resistance are some of the qualities associated with these products. They are also UV-stabilized, FDA approved, anti-fog and anti-static, have cold curving and thermo formability. Those who want retail COVID screens can contact Kapoor Plastics today.

Talking about the COVID-19 partitions and dividers on offer, the spokesperson added, “Our COVID-19 physical barriers/ partitions/ dividers are easy to install and they exhibit a fantastic balance of low weight and high stiffness. They are also easy to cut on the site, as they don’t crack while being cut, sawed or drilled. Made with halogen-free, VOC-duty and recyclable opaque Sheet, the partitions have exceptionally good flame resistance.”

COVID-19 screen dividers and other polycarbonate sheet protective solutions offered by Kapoor Plastics are easy to clean and disinfect. They have high impact strength and scratch resistance. To know more about these products or to buy them, people can contact Kapoor Plastics via email or telephone.

About Kapoor Plastics: Kapoor Plastics is a prominent name and figure in the acrylic sheet, PVC foam board sheet and Lexan polycarbonate sheet industry in India. Of late, the company is dedicating its resources to developing and supplying reliable protective solutions, such as COVID-19 screens for shops, to fight this pandemic.

Contact Information:

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,

Paharganj, New Delhi – 110055

Phone: 9811073913, 9312289026, 011-23550566, 022-40167849, 9999440446

Email: kp@kapoorplastics.com

Web: http://www.kapoorplastics.com/