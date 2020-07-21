Bioinformatics Market (WITH IMPACT OF COVID-19) | Applications (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics)

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Bioinformatics is the application of computer technology for the management and analysis of biological data. It includes collection, storage, retrieval, manipulation, and modelling of data for analysis, visualization, or prediction through algorithms and software.

The global bioinformatics market is expected to account for USD 7,063.7 billion in 2018. It is expected to reach USD 13,901.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional), Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics), & Sectors (Medical, Academics, Agriculture) – Global Forecast to 2023

What Drives the Market?

1. Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing Due to Reduction in Sequencing Cost and Technological Advancement

2. Initiatives From Government and Private Organizations

3. Growing Applications of Bioinformatics

4. Number of Collaborations Between Companies and Research Institutes

By the Product & Service, the market is primarily split into : Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional), Services By the Applications, the market is primarily split into : Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics By the Sectors, the market is primarily split into : Medical, Academics, Agriculture Growth of the bioinformatics market is driven by the growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing government initiatives and funding, and increasing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and biomarker development processes. With the introduction of upcoming technologies such as nanopore sequencing (third generation sequencing technique) and cloud computing, the market is expected to offer significant opportunities for manufacturers of bioinformatics solutions. Knowledge management tools commanded the largest market share in the global bioinformatics market in 2018, while the bioinformatics platforms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. The major factor driving growth of bioinformatics platforms is their growing use in various genomic applications. Factors such as the availability of research funding and government support are fueling market growth. However, metabolomes cannot be easily identified or figured from reconstructed biochemical pathways due to enzymatic diversity, substrate ambiguity, and difference in regulatory mechanisms. Hence, the annotation of unknown metabolic signals is the main hindrance to growth of the metabolomics segment. The report claims to split the Regional Scope of the Bioinformatics Market into

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, RoAPAC)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and RoE)

Rest of World

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for players to offset revenue losses incurred in mature markets. Emerging countries in this region are witnessing growth in their GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income levels. This has led to increased healthcare spending by a larger population base, healthcare infrastructure modernization, and rising penetration of cutting-edge research and clinical laboratory technologies, including bioinformatics, in Asia Pacific countries.

The key manufacturers in this market include:



The bioinformatics market is well established due to dominance of prominent market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Perkinelmer, Inc., Qiagen Bioinformatics, Agilent Technologies, Dnastar, Waters Corporation, Sophia Genetics, Partek, Biomax Informatics AG, Wuxi Nextcode, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)