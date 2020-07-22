Bengaluru, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Bengaluru-based women’s healthcare startup Zealthy raised an undisclosed Seed funding led by KYT Ventures, First Cheque, AngelList, and few pre-eminent investors. The startup intends to use the funding to further develop its product and tech and add more Indian languages onto its website. It is also looking to expand its base further in Tier-II and III cities areas India. Anu Gupta, Co-founder of KYT Ventures said, “Being a doctor and a woman, I could see how Zealthy’s women centricity, Tier II and III focus and vernacular strategy have the potential to drive the next phase of digital health in India.”

Started in 2019 by Rishi Malhotra and Akhil Gupta, Zealthy is a women-only platform that strives to understand, share, and learn the health issues specific to women in their regional languages. It connects users to reliable healthcare providers for specialties like maternity, infertility, cosmetic interventions, etc., at affordable prices. The startup claims to have over five million Google impressions and counts more than 70 percent of its searches from Tier II and III areas. Zealthy has partnered with healthcare players like Apollo Cradle, Milann, Morpheus, Motherhood, and other maternity homes. Currently, it has a presence in over 15 cities.

Gagan Gupta, Co-founder of KYT Ventures, said that the Zealthy team with its mobile plus internet vernacular strategy is well poised to make a major impact in the fem-tech segment. The Zealthy team believes that consumption healthcare is a $40 billion market globally, with a CAGR of more than 20 percent. It is huge, fragmented, highly competitive, and lacks targeted customer acquisition channels, and presents an opportunity for disruption. While startups like Practo, Lybrate, and others too have information dissemination, Zealthy has a primary focus on women’s health.

The women’s healthcare market and fem-tech are fast-growing sectors with several startups focusing on women’s health issues. Reports suggest that the market will be worth more than $48 billion by 2025 globally.

Zealthy is a trusted partner for women to learn and share experiences about reproductive and general health, to provide transparently and verified information to all users and patients which will further help them discover and connect with appropriate healthcare providers/partners. Zealthy is a health-tech company dedicated to women’s health. Its team has immense experience in healthcare, and technology which empowers them to facilitate the best treatments possible well within the patient’s budget and from the most experienced doctor in the network and various clinics and hospitals near them.

