New York AC Company Publishes Guide On How To Find A Refrigerant Leak

Cool Works Co., Inc, a New York AC company, recently released a new informational article that discusses the process on how to find a refrigerant leak. The blog was designed to help educate commercial building managers on how they can identify any leaks as well as how to safeguard against them in the future.

The team at Cool Works offers some very valuable information in the new blog that can help commercial building managers be more adept at finding the warning signs of a leak on their properties. In the article, they explain some of the best ways to perform a checkup including checking the line set fittings and valves, evaporator coils, and also how to use pressure to pinpoint the source of a leak. The AC company is proud of its ability to quickly and effectively pinpoint the source of leaks and help commercial building owners to troubleshoot and make the proper repairs.

While this new article focuses on how to identify and fix refrigerant leaks, the company’s website provides a full list of information including their history, team, and service offerings. Cool Works Co. offers air conditioning and heating services that include installation, repair, ventilation, filtration, thermostats, and more.

Cool Works Co. has been providing full-service heating and AC services to the New York area for over 25 years and believes in giving customers the ultimate level of service in total comfort systems for your home or business. They continue to expand their fleet of professionally trained technicians in response to the needs of their growing community. The expert HVAC team specializes in home heating and cooling services you can count on and the technicians have years of training and experience servicing air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces and more. They always work with honesty and integrity to ensure every client’s complete satisfaction.

With the addition of this new article, the team is excited to help demonstrate their process for finding and eliminating leaks at the source while also teaching building managers how to dramatically reduce the chance of future leaks.

