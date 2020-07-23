What are the growth opportunities offered by the Anatomic Pathology Market in the next five years?

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth in this market is majorly driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The anatomic pathology market is estimated to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2019 to USD 44.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

By product & service, the market is segmented into services, instruments, and consumables. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the availability of reimbursements for diagnostic tests, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market is Segmented on:

1. Products & Services

2. Consumables

3. Application

4. End User

Based on application, the market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. The market for disease diagnosis is further segmented into cancer and other diseases. In 2018, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Based on the region, the radiation dose management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the radiation dose management market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding the reporting and optimization of radiation doses, high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the presence of stringent regulatory requirements regarding patient safety.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players in the anatomic pathology market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sakura Finetek (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio SB (US), Diapath S.p.A. (Italy), and BioGenex Laboratories (US).