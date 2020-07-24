Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Worth $1.7 billion | Impact of Covid 19, Recent Developments & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing adoption of protein therapeutics, technological advancements in protein crystallization instruments and consumables, and the increasing focus on miniaturization. However, the high cost of instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for protein-based drugs and the increasing demand for biologics in various application areas.

Browse 142 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=147057058



Recent Developments:

In 2020, Calibre Scientific (US) acquired NeXtal Biotechnologies (Product Line of QIAGEN) (Netherlands) to strengthen its portfolio of structural biology solutions.

In 2019, Charles River Laboratories (US) collaborated with CHDI Foundation (US) for the drug discovery and development of therapies for Huntington’s disease.

In 2018, Bruker Corporation launched a new product, D8 DISCOVER Plus X-ray Diffraction (XRD).

Key questions addressed by the report:

Who are the major players in the market?

What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions in the protein crystallization and crystallography market?

What are the major drivers and challenges in the protein crystallization market?

What are the major technology segments in the protein crystallography market?

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147057058

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The protein crystallization market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The major companies in the protein crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).

Rigaku Corporation (Japan) is the leading player in the global protein crystallization and crystallography market. Due to its wide portfolio of protein crystallization instruments, software, and accessories, the company has a strong presence in the APAC and distribution networks and subsidiaries in Europe and the US. To maintain its leadership position, the company has adopted inorganic strategies such as partnerships with firms such as Merck to develop lab consumables based on the crystalline sponge technology.