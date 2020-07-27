CBD Supply Maryland to Become First Organization to Adopt MDOT MTA Bus Stop on Belair Road Corridor

Baltimore, MD, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Supply Maryland to partner with the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) to become the first organization to adopt a bus stop on the Belair Road corridor as a part of MDOT MTA’s Adopt-A-Stop program. CBD Supply Maryland will adopt the MDOT MTA bus stop near the intersection of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard at 7924 Belair Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21236.

The Adopt-A-Stop program allows an organization to help keep our environment clean by adopting a local bus stop. The program’s commitment involves regular checkups of the stop to remove unwanted items from the stop and to report any damages or other concerns to the MDOT MTA.

“CBD Supply Maryland works hard to be a good neighbor and that means working together with the communities we serve,” said CBD Supply Maryland Owner Ryan Nawrocki. “I applaud the MDOT MTA for allowing us to partner with them to do our part to help us keep the Baltimore area clean. Together, we are we are working to create a better community for everyone.”

CBD Supply Maryland is the Nottingham and Perry Hall area’s largest CBD retail location at a space in the Belair Beltway Shopping Center at 7690 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236. With a mission to help customers enjoy life again, CBD Supply Maryland’s knowledgeable team can answer any questions you may have about the store’s high-quality CBD products. CBD Supply Maryland offers first-rate, natural alternatives that are completely sourced and created in the United States to ensure quality and consistency.

