TCS Donation to Make Children’s Hospital in Stockholm a Happier Place

With its Latest Donation of €15,000, Tata Consultancy Services has Contributed a Total of €55,000 to Astrid Lindgren’s Children’s Hospital

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced that it has donated €15,000 to Astrid Lindgren’s Children’s Hospital at the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm. The charitable donation was linked to spectator participation at the TCS Lidingöloppet cross country race, where TCS has been the title sponsor for four years.

With the latest donation, TCS has contributed a total of €55,000 in the last four years. Previous donations have helped the hospital purchase technical equipment to facilitate children’s stay. Among other things, an adapted sensory room and interactive projector wall have been installed in the hospital’s play therapy department.

With this year’s donation, the hospital will use modern and interactive technology to bring one of the hospital corridors to life for its young patients, as well offer new sound pillows that allow children to listen to music or fairy tales.

Avinash Limaye, Country Head, TCS Sweden, said: “We are extremely proud of the collaboration with Astrid Lindgren’s Children’s Hospital and it is with great pleasure that we donated an additional €15,000 to the hospital this year. We hope that our contribution can help create joy for the children who need care as well as for their families.”

Welcoming TCS’ support, Svante Norgren, Theme Manager, Children’s and Women’s Health, Astrid Lindgren’s Children’s Hospital said: “At Astrid Lindgren’s Children’s Hospital, we treat severely ill children daily. Thanks to the joyful surroundings and the many different activities available, the children are much happier. The donations that TCS has given to the hospital have helped us to provide hundreds of sick children with important support for a normal life.”

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery modelTM, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

TCS Media Contacts

Europe

Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com

Phone: +46723989188

Indiaheakthcare

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9960