Sonico Announces Launch of New Website

Kolkata, India, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sonico, one of the leading manufacturers of leaf Springs in India’s Automobile Industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.sonicoleafsprings.com.

The new site features a streamlined modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to product portfolio to help customers make well-informed decisions about their leaf spring needs. Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site. New features include:

Easy Navigation to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site.

to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site. Clean layout allows users to learn about Sonico’s products and browse information in a smooth way.

allows users to learn about Sonico’s products and browse information in a smooth way. Rapid Response Functionality allowing the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.

The purpose behind the new look and feel of the Sonico’s website is to provide our visitors an easier way to learn about the company’s services and to browse information based on their own choice. The new website not only has a beautiful design and modern architecture but also gives better access to Who We Are, our infrastructure, products, expertise as well as improved careers pages. Most importantly, users can contact The Sonico Group with ease.

“We are thrilled to launch the new website and strongly feel it will serve as a useful, informative portal for clients and community businesses to grasp a better understanding of Sonic and all that we can offer.” – Rajeev Jhunjhunwala, Managing Directorof Sonico”

About Sonico

Sonico has positioned itself as one of the leading manufacturers of Conventional, Parabolic and Bogie Leaf Springs in India’s Automobile Industry. Our constant endeavour to improve upon productivity, quality and providing a safe and clean environment for our team to work, has helped us to sustain and work on our vision for more than two decades. The company currently has two manufacturing facilities at Jamshedpur, with a third facility up and coming in short time.

