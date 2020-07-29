The Karobaar of Goodwill in The Times of Corona

New Delhi, India, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — The coronavirus has been wildly unleashing its fury over India in the past few months. The country has witnessed the pangs of joblessness, salary cuts and economic slowdown. The news of stockpiling up in the inventories of wholesalers has been making headlines for over six months now. The low sales in the marketplace have been the prime source of disappointment for the business owners

In these tough times, Karobaar a reselling app available on Playstore attempts to bridge the gap between Pre-corona times and the current corona times. Compiling the Suppliers, Wholesalers & Resellers all on a single platform, Karobaar offers exclusive features to each of its subjects in the times when privileges are rather cut in a dim format.

The app offers suppliers free and unlimited logistical support when transportation becomes hard to find. The suppliers can easily register themselves and begin listing their products for free. Once the products are bought by customers through resellers, they are delivered hassle-free.

The joblessness that has been tormenting the nation also finds a sigh of relief in the app as online reselling has actually won many likes in the region. The app has already empowered millions of housewives, senior citizens, and graduate students to start a business of their own for a decent extra income.

During the ongoing corona crisis, Karobaar has been offering higher margins to resellers who simply have to share the products with their friends, family and acquaintances online.

Packed with features like easy return options, cash on delivery selection, the app also has an entire section devoted to help with live chat and tech support.

The resellers simply browse through their favourite products and share with an additional price with their contacts on Facebook wall, Facebook marketplace, WhatsApp groups, Instagram.

Once, someone intends to purchase it, the reseller has to fill in the customer’s complete address and select payment options. In an automated format, the reseller’s margin is directly credited to his bank account after the delivery of the product.

Setting itself apart from other apps of the same category, the Karobaar app has opened a plethora of opportunities in the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.