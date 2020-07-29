Human Identification Market : Current Trends and Future Opportunities

The human identification market is projected to reach USD 1,740.2 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 928.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.4%. The major factors driving the growth of this market are government initiatives for forensic programs and technological advancement.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100607777

The human identification market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a large number of players. The key players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Promega Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), LGC Limited (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), NMS Labs Inc. (US), IntegenX Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Alere (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Ciro Manufacturing Corporation (US), Key Forensic Services Limited (UK), Sorenson Forensics (US), Parseq Lab s.r.o. (Czech Republic), DNA Diagnostics Center (US), PT&C Forensic Consulting Services P.A. (Envista Forensics) (UK), InnoGenomics Technologies, LLC. (US), Trinity DNA Solutions (US), and Genex Diagnostics, Inc. (US).

Expansions, partnerships, agreements, and product launches were the key strategies followed by players in the human identification market. Some of the leading players that adopted this strategy include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina Inc. (US), and Agilent Technologies Inc. (US).

The Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) is one of the key players in the human identification market. The company focuses on organic strategies and inorganic strategy to strengthen its position in the human identification market. For instance, in 2017, the company launched Precision ID GlobalFiler NGS STR Panel v2 and QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR System. In 2015, Thermo Fisher Scientific established the Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Dubai. In 2014, the company acquired Life Technologies (US) for approximately USD 13.6 billion. The acquisition increased the company’s presence and market share in the global human identification market. Also, in 2016, the company partnered with Hamilton Bonaduz AG (Germany) to provide products to forensic customers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100607777

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) is another major player in this market. The company focuses on inorganic and organic strategies to maintain and enhance its position in the market. For instance, in 2017, the company collaborated with 10x Genomics (US) to develop and promote comprehensive solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS). Furthermore, in November 2016, the company relaunched the GeneReader NGS System in the US.

Promega Corporation (US) accounted for the third-largest share of the human identification market in 2016. Promega Corporation has a broad array of products related to human identification such as STR analysis, human specific quantification systems and assays & kits. The company focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches. In January 2015, the company launched the Promega PowerPlex Fusion 6C System.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441